Andrew Fedyk Weds Madeleine White: Stunning Wedding Gown Revealed

In an effortlessly chic ceremony that captivated social media, Madeleine White tied the knot with Andrew Fedyk in the picturesque setting of Santorini, Greece. The influencer, renowned for her DIY fashion videos that have amassed over 5 million followers, found her dream wedding attire on TikTok. The story of White’s wedding dress, part of a series of stunning bridal looks, has fascinated fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The Perfect Dress Discovered

Madeleine White’s wedding dress journey began uniquely, as she discovered her gown on TikTok. The Viktor & Rolf creation from their Spring 2023 bridal collection first caught her eye three years ago on her For You Page. Embellished with 40 hand-appliquéd butterflies, this strapless masterpiece was tailor-made to reflect White’s affection for the delicate insect. “I put it on my body,” she shared in a Vogue interview, “and knew it was my dress.”

Ceremony Under the Santorini Sun

On July 12, the couple exchanged vows as the sun set over Santorini, with Madeleine donning the exquisite Viktor & Rolf dress that perfectly complemented the idyllic surroundings. The ceremony was a blend of romance and elegance, with the dress serving as a centerpiece of the event.

Multiple Wardrobe Marvels

Madeleine’s wedding day style didn’t end with her ceremony gown. For the reception, she transitioned into a glamorous backless halter dress by Berta. As a guest surprise, the reception featured a performance by singer Natasha Bedingfield. To conclude the evening, Madeleine slipped into a pink chain-mail dress from the Versace and Fendi 2022 collaboration for a lively after-party at a nearby beach.

A Taste of Canada

In a delightful nod to Andrew Fedyk’s Canadian roots, the wedding menu featured culinary favorites such as poutine, alongside pizza and doughnuts, offering guests a playful and satisfying feast. The inclusion of these comfort foods added a personal touch to the celebration, reflecting the couple’s shared love for fun and indulgence.

The enchanting wedding of Madeleine White and Andrew Fedyk, highlighted by unforgettable wedding dress moments, celebrated style, culture, and love in a setting as breathtaking as the dresses themselves.