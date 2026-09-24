Alyssa Farah Griffin Opens Up About Baby Boy's Surgery

Alyssa Farah Griffin recently recounted what she described as the “scariest moment” of her life as a new parent. On the morning show’s Behind the Table podcast, the co-host of The View shared the distressing experience her infant son, Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., faced when he underwent a crucial skull operation.

Braving a Medical Challenge

Alyssa and her husband, Justin Griffin, learned that their then-3-month-old son had a “not common” bone condition requiring craniofacial surgery. She explained that the procedure, performed by a neurosurgeon, involved surgery on the skull itself. “He had to have craniofacial surgery,” Alyssa stated, echoing the daunting reality many new parents face when their child requires serious medical intervention.

Understanding Craniosynostosis

At the center of this medical journey was a condition called craniosynostosis, which, according to the CDC, occurs when the spaces between a baby’s skull bones fuse too early, typically before the age of 2. This premature fusion can lead to an abnormal head shape as the brain grows inside the skull.

Gratitude for Early Detection