Allison Williams Weds Alexander Dreymon After Three Years with Son

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon have taken the next step in their relationship by officially tying the knot, three years after welcoming their son. This momentous occasion has caught the attention of fans and media alike, especially as it comes after the couple navigated their parenting journey and careers. Here’s a closer look at their path to marriage and how they’ve embraced family life.

The Journey to Marriage

Allison Williams, renowned for her role in Girls, and Alexander Dreymon, best known for his work in television, have officially wed after six years together. Their relationship began on the set of Horizon Line in 2019. That same year, Allison separated from her previous husband, Ricky Van Veen.

Speculation regarding their marriage began when Allison casually mentioned Alexander as her “husband” during an interview with The Guardian. As they discussed balancing work and parenting, she expressed gratitude for their nanny, commenting, “I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn’t have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now and I’m here.”

Building a Family

In recent years, Williams and Dreymon have welcomed their son, Arlo, into their lives. They have been navigating the challenges of parenthood alongside their demanding careers, often working in different parts of the world. Their ability to manage these responsibilities while maintaining their careers speaks to their commitment to family and to each other.

Public Engagement

The couple publicly confirmed their engagement when they appeared together at the premiere of Williams’ film M3GAN in December 2022. This marked a significant milestone in their relationship, showcasing their intention to solidify their commitment to one another.

A United Front

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon’s marriage highlights a partnership built on shared experiences and mutual support. As they continue to embrace both personal and professional successes, their journey reflects a modern love story grounded in teamwork and dedication.