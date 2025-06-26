Allison Williams: ‘Girls’ Missed Out on Intimacy Coordinators

As Allison Williams reflects on her time in the groundbreaking series Girls, she contemplates how the show could have benefited from professional intimacy coordinators. The actress, who played Marnie Michaels in the critically acclaimed HBO series from 2012 to 2017, believes that incorporating intimacy coordinators would have significantly enhanced the experience for both cast and crew. Given the cultural resurgence of Girls, her insights draw attention to the evolving standards of on-set practices regarding intimate scenes.

Reflections on Filming

Williams recently shared her thoughts on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, stating, “It would have been so great” to have an intimacy coordinator during the creation of Girls. She emphasized how beneficial it could have been to have a designated professional overseeing intimate scenes, especially considering the number of such moments her character was involved in. “We had so many sex scenes to prep and work through,” she noted, highlighting the complex nature of these scenes.

A Memorable Scene

During the discussion, Williams recounted a specific experience from the Season 4 premiere, ‘Iowa,’ where she filmed a challenging sex scene with her character’s boyfriend Desi, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. She shared an amusing memory: “I have this picture of Lena and [EP Jenni Konner] acting out the moment where Desi was going down on me — eating my ass — and I have a picture of them where I think it’s Jenni leaning over a windowsill and Lena is leaning behind her like smiling being like, ‘This is what we picture.’” Williams added, “But they were busy. That should have been someone else’s job.”

The Shift in Industry Standards

The role of intimacy coordinators in the entertainment industry gained momentum after Girls aired its last season, beginning with the hiring of stuntwoman Alicia Rodis on the set of HBO’s The Deuce (2017-’19). Since then, HBO has adopted this practice across all its shows, enhancing the safety and comfort of actors during intimate scenes. Williams admits that her subsequent experiences working with intimacy coordinators have significantly changed her approach to such scenes.

The Benefits of Intimacy Coordination

Explaining the advantages of having intimacy coordinators, Williams articulated their vital role in fostering communication among actors and directors. “By the time everyone shows up to do it, none of that is being litigated on that day,” she explained. “You already know what you’re wearing for your nude covering, what the rules are, if your co-star feels comfortable with a certain type of kissing or not. So you’re all just ready to go, and it’s so nice.”

Allison Williams’ reflections on Girls and the potential benefits of intimacy coordinators illuminate a crucial shift in the industry towards prioritizing trust and safety in creative settings. Just as the show captured a transformative era in television, it also serves as a significant touchpoint in the ongoing conversation about the evolving standards for intimate scenes. The importance of having designated professionals in such roles cannot be overstated, as they are essential to creating a positive environment for all involved.