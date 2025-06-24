All-American Rejects to Lead Epic Comic-Con Celebration

The All-American Rejects are set to headline the highly anticipated Fandom Comic-Con Party in San Diego, an event sparking excitement among pop culture enthusiasts. Renowned for their energetic performances and chart-topping hits, the band’s involvement has elevated interest in this annual gathering. The occasion promises a blend of music, immersive experiences, and unforgettable moments.

Exciting Venue and Date

The Fandom Comic-Con Party returns for its eighth year at the iconic FLOAT venue in the Hard Rock Hotel on July 24. The All-American Rejects will take the stage, ensuring a night filled with musical nostalgia and lively entertainment. This exclusive event marks a key highlight of Comic-Con week, drawing attendees eager to enjoy live performances amid the bustling atmosphere.

Exclusive Sneak Peeks

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to glimpse inside Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe. The party features activations from all five themed worlds including Celestial Park, “How To Train Your Dragon’s” Isle Of Berk, “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s” Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, and Dark Universe. These custom interactions bring the magic of Universal Studios’ newest attractions directly to guests.

Interactive Elements for Fans

Fans will also experience a post-apocalyptic journey inspired by Bandai Namco’s “Code Vein II.” A highlight of the event will be the chance to pose with a life-size replica of the in-game vehicle, Motorcycle Forma, providing an immersive and memorable photo opportunity. Additionally, themed scavenger hunts hosted by “The Elf on the Shelf” and Z2 will keep attendees engaged throughout the evening.

Spectacular Sponsors and Entertainment

Sponsored by Mike’s Harder Lemonade, the Fandom Party promises a vibrant atmosphere, starting at 7 p.m. Attendees can revel in hits from the All-American Rejects, including classics like “Swing, Swing,” “Dirty Little Secret,” and “Gives You Hell.” Since their inception in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 1999, the band has sold over 12 million albums globally, solidifying their place in rock history.

As Comic-Con unfolds from July 24-27 at the San Diego Convention Center, the Fandom Comic-Con Party stands out as a must-attend event, offering an electrifying blend of music, pop culture, and interactive fun.