Alexander Skarsgård Captivates in Rolling Stones' 'Mr. Charm' Video

The Rolling Stones have unleashed a captivating new music video for their track “Mr. Charm,” featuring the striking performance of actor Alexander Skarsgård. Directed by Henry Scholfield and filmed in the desolate landscapes of Palmdale, California, the video showcases Skarsgård’s character as he ascends to a rundown motel and diner in the heart of the desert, where his charismatic presence immediately captivates the patrons. However, model Sara Sampaio acts as the sole exception, seemingly immune to his magnetic allure.







New Music and Collaborations

In addition to “Mr. Charm,” the legendary rock band has also released a previously unheard track titled “Bad Luck Hideaway.” This duet features Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, with drums from the late Charlie Watts, all recorded during sessions at British Grove. The production of the song was overseen by Andrew Watt.







A Star-Studded Visual Experience

“Mr. Charm” is part of The Rolling Stones’ latest album, Foreign Tongues, which debuted in July through Capitol Records. Skarsgård joins a roster of notable actors featured in music videos from this album; Anya Taylor-Joy and Charles Melton starred in the video for “Jealous Lover,” while Odessa A’zion appeared in “In the Stars.” Previous collaborations have included talents such as Sydney Sweeney, Paul Mescal, Nicholas Hoult, Kristen Stewart, and Angelina Jolie.

Recording and Collaborations on Foreign Tongues

The Rolling Stones recorded Foreign Tongues at the renowned Metropolis Studios in London. The album features guest appearances from music icons such as Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, Robert Smith of The Cure, and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It also includes a special tribute to the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts.

Future Plans for The Rolling Stones

In further developments, Mick Jagger hinted at the possibility of the band embracing a residency format instead of embarking on a traditional tour. Keith Richards echoed this sentiment in June, noting the taxing nature of travel but expressing enthusiasm for performing in a concentrated, residency-style format: “I see no reason why they shouldn’t be able to throw some shows together in a new format,” he stated.