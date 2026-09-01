Alanis Morissette Accuses Ex-Tour Manager of Shocking Extortion Claims

Alanis Morissette has filed a lawsuit against her former tour manager, Keren Urinov, claiming that she was the target of a blackmail scheme. The complaint alleges that Urinov threatened to falsely implicate Morissette in airport drug possession and trafficking unless the singer agreed to hire her for a lengthy 15-year contract.

Allegations of Blackmail and Extortion

In a six-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Morissette asserts that she is the victim of a “calculated blackmail campaign” orchestrated by a disgruntled Urinov. The singer emphasized her refusal to enter a long-term contract or pay a ‘ransom’ to someone she describes as an “incompetent blackmailer.”

Incidents at International Airports

The lawsuit recounts an incident in 2025 when Urinov was flagged for inspection and detained at a U.K. airport while accompanying Morissette and her team for a concert in Spain. Urinov reportedly informed Morissette and others that she had been arrested by British authorities who issued a seizure notice for her bag, which allegedly contained marijuana and xylazine. During questioning, Urinov purportedly claimed the bag and its contents belonged to her, even presenting an Israeli medical marijuana license before being released.

Escalating Threats

According to the lawsuit, Urinov faced another detention in Spain, where she again claimed ownership of the bag and the drugs. Following the conclusion of the tour, Morissette alleges that Urinov, alongside her lawyer, sent a series of “increasingly extortionate” letters threatening legal action against her.

Demands for Employment and Legal Protection

Morissette claims that Urinov demanded she confess to British authorities that the drugs were hers or else face litigation. Furthermore, Urinov allegedly sought a 15-year, full-time employment contract that would include significant financial benefits, annual raises, and bonuses. She also reportedly asked Morissette to hire an immigration lawyer on her behalf.

Filing the Lawsuit

When Morissette rejected Urinov’s “brazen demands,” she asserts that Urinov’s legal representative sent a letter hinting at accusations of drug trafficking against her. Aware that such attacks on her character could arise, Morissette states that she felt compelled to file her own lawsuit, labeling the allegations against her as “patently frivolous.”

Seeking Justice and Damages

Morissette is pursuing legal action for civil extortion, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation. In her lawsuit, she seeks a jury trial, along with compensatory damages exceeding $75,000 and punitive damages.

No Response from Live Nation