Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson End Two-Decade Marriage

After two decades of marriage, actor Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine Ritchson are turning the page on their relationship. The couple, who originally met as teenagers, announced their separation in a heartfelt joint statement shared on Instagram.
Joint Statement on Their Journey
In their post dated September 12, the Ritchsons shared, “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way.” The statement highlights their shared history: “We grew up together. We built a life and family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.”
Focus on Co-Parenting
Alan and Catherine are committed to co-parenting their three sons—Calem, 13, Edan, 12, and Amory, 10. “Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us—or the love and respect we will always share,” they expressed, emphasizing the importance of their ongoing partnership as parents.
Prioritizing Personal Growth and Friendship
In their statement, the couple reiterated their intention to support one another beyond their romantic relationship. “The best gift we can give one another—and our boys—right now is friendship, grace and commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be,” they noted. They also expressed a desire for personal growth, stating, “We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming.”