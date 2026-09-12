Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson End Two-Decade Marriage

After two decades of marriage, actor Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine Ritchson are turning the page on their relationship. The couple, who originally met as teenagers, announced their separation in a heartfelt joint statement shared on Instagram.

Joint Statement on Their Journey

In their post dated September 12, the Ritchsons shared, “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way.” The statement highlights their shared history: “We grew up together. We built a life and family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.”

Focus on Co-Parenting

Alan and Catherine are committed to co-parenting their three sons—Calem, 13, Edan, 12, and Amory, 10. “Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us—or the love and respect we will always share,” they expressed, emphasizing the importance of their ongoing partnership as parents.

Prioritizing Personal Growth and Friendship