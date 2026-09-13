Alan Ritchson and Announce Heartbreaking Split After Two Decades

In a heartfelt announcement shared on social media, Reacher star Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, have declared their separation after two decades of marriage. The couple emphasized that their three children will remain their top priority as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

A Journey of Love and Growth

The couple posted their statement on Saturday, reflecting on the two decades they spent growing together. “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the Instagram post began. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.”

Commitment to Co-Parenting

In their message, they expressed that nothing can tarnish the significance of the years they shared, nor the love and respect between them. “The best gift we can give one another — and our boys — right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be,” they stated.

Additionally, the Ritchsons noted their desire to allow one another the space needed for personal growth, asking for privacy during this transition. A representative for Ritchson declined to provide any further comments when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on Their Early Relationship

In a 2024 interview with THR, Ritchson reminisced about how he first met Catherine in high school, both taking classes at a state college. “I thought she was a college student, so I was afraid to talk to her. I figured there was no point because she’s going to be older than me,” he recalled. The two eventually spoke and connected over a summer play, leading to their romance. Although Ritchson feared they might never see each other again after the play, they remained friends before rekindling their relationship and marrying in 2006.

As they embark on this new journey apart, Alan and Catherine Ritchson remain committed to their family and mutual respect. The couple’s statement stands as a reminder of their shared history and dedication to their children.