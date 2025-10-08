Alan Jackson Bids Farewell with Last Nashville Performance

Country music icon Alan Jackson is set to bring his career to a memorable close with a final performance in Nashville. This momentous event, marking the grand finale of his farewell tour, is scheduled to take place at Nissan Stadium, drawing fans from all over to bid farewell to the legendary singer in the heart of Music City. With the main keyword “Alan Jackson final show in Nashville,” we delve into the details of what promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Alan Jackson’s Farewell Tour Comes to a Close

Alan Jackson has officially announced that his farewell tour will conclude in grand style with a final show in Nashville. The concert, titled Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale, is slated for June 27, 2026, at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. This all-star event will feature a stellar lineup, including renowned performers like Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, and Lee Ann Womack, with more artists expected to join.

A Sentimental Return to Music City

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” Jackson reflected in a statement about the final show. The city holds a special place in Alan Jackson’s heart, and it’s fitting that his career will culminate here.

The journey to this point began in 2022 when Alan Jackson embarked on his One More for the Road Farewell Tour. The “Chattahoochee” hitmaker has been performing relentlessly on the road for over three years. During the tour’s latest leg, he hinted at the nearing end, making this final performance particularly poignant for fans and the artist himself.

A Bittersweet Goodbye

In a heartfelt video accompanying the announcement, Jackson shared, “Y’all might’ve heard that I’m winding down. In fact, this is my last road show. I appreciate it, y’all gonna make me tear up up here.” It’s a statement that resonates deeply with his audience, marking the end of an era.

Tickets for Alan Jackson’s final show in Nashville are set to go on sale starting Wednesday, October 15. Fans eager to witness this historic moment in country music will undoubtedly secure their spots for an evening filled with nostalgia and celebration.

A Legendary Career

Earlier this year, Jackson was honored with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the 60th ACM Awards, which now bears his name as the ACM Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award. His celebrated career includes timeless hits like “Remember When,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” with Jimmy Buffett, and the reflective 9/11 ballad “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

As Alan Jackson prepares for his final show in Nashville, fans and fellow musicians alike are set to pay tribute to a true country music icon, celebrating a legacy that has left an indelible mark on the genre.