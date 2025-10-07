AirPods 4 Just $90: Unmissable AirPods Deals Revealed

As Apple‘s AirPods continue to dominate the market with their seamless integration and cutting-edge features, snagging a pair at a reduced price feels like hitting the jackpot. With incredible deals available, including the AirPods 4 for only $90, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your listening experience. These premium earbuds offer exceptional sound quality and user-friendly features without breaking the bank. Here, we explore this irresistible deal and three other AirPods offers that are too good to miss.

The latest AirPods, the Pro 3, were among the most exciting products Apple announced at its September keynote. When we put them to the test, we were impressed by the redesigned fit, excellent noise-canceling, and new features like heart rate tracking.

However, Apple’s earlier AirPod models remain excellent options for iPhone users, particularly if you don’t need all of the new features the Pro 3 models offer. Ahead of October Prime Day, many AirPod models are on sale. You can get the AirPods 4 without ANC for less than $100, and the Pro 2, AirPods 4 with ANC, and the AirPods Max are also on sale.

But are AirPods worth it, even on sale? You can check out our roundups of the best noise-canceling earbuds, the best earbuds for phone calls, or the best-sounding earbuds. The short answer is that AirPods, and especially the Pro model, are still among the best earbuds you can buy, even in a crowded market.

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Here’s a look at the best deals and lowest prices on Apple AirPods earbuds right now.

Apple AirPods 4 (No ANC)

➤ Most affordable AirPods

➤ Spatial Audio

➤ No ANC

Apple’s entry-level earbuds are the AirPods 4. Although they don’t have active noise-cancellation (like the rest of the current lineup), they deliver excellent sound quality and the easy connectivity Apple is known for. Plus, these new ones feature Spatial Audio for an immersive experience. I actually prefer the non-ANC earbuds for running and going to the gym. I feel a little more aware of my surroundings and breath, but still get the same great audio I expect while exercising.

Apple AirPods 4 (ANC) Deal

➤ ANC

➤ Spatial Audio

You can also get the AirPods 4 with ANC, offering a good middle option (price-wise) between the regular AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2. They’re just like the earbuds above, only you get excellent noise-cancellation powers that can be toggled on or off for “Transparency” mode. Pick up these noise-cancelling ‘buds at Amazon for $169.

AirPods Pro 2 Deals

➤ Upgraded sound quality

➤ Excellent ANC

➤ Secure in-ear fit

If you’re looking for noise-cancelling earbuds, it’s hard to beat the AirPods Pro 2s. Even compared to more expensive noise-cancelling headphones, I find the AirPods Pros to block more sound while offering excellent, rich sound for such a small package. Their easy connectivity, style, and noise-cancellation powers make the AirPods Pro 2 some of our favorite earbuds.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

➤ Comfortable fit

➤ Excellent ANC

The AirPods Max headphones feature top-tier ANC, excellent sound quality, and a surprisingly comfortable fit despite their weight. They also have intuitive tactile controls, with a dial to easily adjust volume.

AirPods Models: What’s the Difference?

Not familiar with the Apple audio lineup? Here’s a quick rundown of the different Apple AirPods earbuds and Max headphones: