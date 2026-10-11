AI Studios Innovate Originals While Traditional Studios Thrive

At the InnoAsia AI Creators Camp during the Busan International Film Festival, VFX veteran Hong Jae Cheol shared insights on the evolving landscape of film production. He emphasized the potential for small, AI-native companies to cultivate their own intellectual property, while traditional studios maintain advantages in established franchises, talent, and distribution networks.

The Shift in Production Models

Hong, a producer-director at Viscode and a former member of the team at Industrial Light & Magic, known for his work on blockbusters like “Iron Man,” “Transformers,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” articulated a vision of a hybrid production model. “We are moving from using AI to generate individual images toward using AI as part of a complete production workflow,” he noted, suggesting that the future entails a seamless partnership between AI technologies and human creativity rather than outright replacement of traditional studios.

AI’s Role in Visual Effects

Hong illustrated the difference between conventional and AI-assisted production methods. In traditional setups, processes such as 3D asset creation, animation, rendering, and compositing rely heavily on manual labor and expertise. By contrast, an AI-driven approach allows actors to perform within controlled environments where AI can generate visual elements, enabling VFX artists to focus on tracking, integration, and finishing touches. He discussed a myriad of current applications of AI within the realms of VFX, animation, and filmmaking, mentioning tasks like rotoscoping, cleanup, previs, character design, camera tests, and environment creation.

Creative Collaboration with AI

Mark Wachholz, chief creative director at Berlin-based Dreamkite Studios, shared his perspective on co-creating with AI. He described this collaboration as an opportunity to relinquish some control and embrace spontaneity. “It’s about exploring instead of controlling and finding instead of knowing,” he explained, emphasizing that new tools demand innovative thinking rather than merely applying older methods to modern technology.

Workflow Integration and Filmmaker Input

Ahn Jaehong, a director at Climax Studio who turned to AI filmmaking following arm injuries, contributed to the conversation with insights on production workflows. He detailed a comprehensive process that encompasses prompts, camera data, scene context, shot lists, storyboards, character and prop sheets, location scouting, and keyframes. His input reinforced a shared consensus among the speakers that while AI can assist in numerous production stages, it is ultimately the filmmakers who must craft the story, visual design, and ensure a cohesive final result.

The Essence of Filmmaking