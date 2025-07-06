AI Revolutionizes Indie Filmmaking: Insights from Aleksi Hyvärinen in Amman

In a rapidly evolving industry, the intersection of AI and indie filmmaking has become a captivating subject, discussed passionately by experts like Aleksi Hyvärinen. At the Amman International Film Festival, Hyvärinen explored how AI is transforming the creative landscape, emphasizing both the promise and uncertainty inherent in its adoption. As indie filmmakers grapple with these changes, understanding AI’s role becomes crucial.

The Dual Nature of AI in Filmmaking

“Some days I’m really excited about the possibilities,” says Finnish producer Aleksi Hyvärinen. “The next day, I’m like, ‘Wait, is this even a good thing?’” This tension marked a two-day workshop at the Amman International Film Festival, where Hyvärinen led a session called AI and Filmmaking: A Grounded Guide. Despite not including coding or tech demos, the session aimed to provide a realistic understanding of AI’s potential impact on storytelling.

“It turned into two days of discussion,” Hyvärinen recalls. “We didn’t dive into generating videos or learning software. That’s not where the real urgency lies. What people needed was context, grounding, and space to reflect.”

Diverse Reactions to AI

Hyvärinen, known for films like “The Twin” and Netflix’s “Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive,” has hosted similar sessions across Europe. Despite cultural differences, participants shared similar feelings. “Some were ready to dive in. Some were totally skeptical. Most were like me: living in the grey zone, just trying to figure it out.” Regardless of their stance, one sentiment persists: the need to understand AI is critical, whether it’s loved or feared.

Anwaar Al-Shawabkeh, a Jordanian filmmaker, noted a shift in her perspective during the workshop. Initially familiar with AI tools mostly out of curiosity, she recognized its inescapable presence. “After going through the tools with Aleksi, I felt it had become true and there is no way to avoid it.” Although ethical concerns lingered, she saw AI as a natural progression, likening it to past technological shifts. Her advice? “Don’t panic. AI is just a new tool. We need to explore both its strengths and limitations.”

AI’s Role in Streamlining Workflow

A central focus of the workshop was to clarify AI’s practical applications in filmmaking. Participants explored tools like Google Veo and 4D Gaussian Splatting, which allow filmmakers to reframe 2D scenes into fully realized 3D models. However, Hyvärinen emphasized the importance of non-generative AI, which organizes and accelerates workflows, such as de-rushing documentary footage.

“It’s often overlooked in the ethical conversation,” Hyvärinen says. These tools, while not free from ethical concerns, don’t carry the same creative implications as generative AI. Yet, the impact on entry-level jobs is something to consider.

Filmmaker Mohammed AlQaq initially rejected AI’s intrusion into creativity but later acknowledged its potential benefits. “I realized that even in creative work, I can still be in control.” Despite concerns about copyright and ownership, he remains optimistic: “AI is just another tool, an assistant, and I will always be the director.”

AI as a Solution Amid Budget Challenges

Hyvärinen, drawing from his Finnish roots, believes indie filmmakers have much to gain from AI. By treating AI as a strategic ally, budget constraints may no longer hinder ambitious projects. “There are stories we never pitched because we couldn’t afford them. Now, maybe we can make them for less and still pull it off.”

Looking ahead, Hyvärinen envisions a divided industry: high-end cinema on one side and AI-enhanced, rapid productions on the other. While core creative roles will remain human, many other aspects may transition to AI. This transformation, akin to past technological shifts, will be both challenging and exciting.

Hyvärinen compares it to past innovations, recognizing it won’t be a smooth transition. Yet, like the Internet or electricity, it holds unpredictable possibilities that indie filmmakers must navigate thoughtfully.