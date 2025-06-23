South-East Europe’s Female Filmmakers Secure Funding for Five Projects

In a remarkable move to bolster diversity in the film industry, five innovative projects by female filmmakers from South-East Europe are set to receive financial support. This initiative, part of the Female Filmmakers Support Programme, underscores a growing commitment to amplify women’s voices in cinema. Spearheaded by the Uniqa South-East Europe Future Foundation in partnership with the Sarajevo Film Festival and Slano Film Days, this program is poised to make a significant impact in the region’s cultural landscape.

Empowering Female Filmmakers

The Female Filmmakers Support Programme aims to enhance the visibility and influence of women in the film industry across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, and Bulgaria. This year, €180,000 has been allocated to nurture female talent, offering not just financial backing but also mentorship and opportunities for professional development. The initiative provides access to essential resources through the Sarajevo Film Festival’s CineLink Industry Days, ensuring participants can hone their skills and expand their networks.

Innovative Projects Selected

The selected projects span both fiction and documentary genres, showcasing a wide spectrum of storytelling:

“The Possessed” (Feature)

Director: Ena Sendijarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Production: SCCA/pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Studio Ruba (the Netherlands)

“Air in a Bottle” (Feature)

Director: Aida Begić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Production: This and That Productions (Serbia)

“Embryo” (Feature)

Director: Maša Šarović (Montenegro)

Production: KINO d.o.o. (Montenegro)

“The Last Nomads” (Documentary)

Director: Biljana Tutorov (Serbia)

Production: Wake Up Films (Serbia)

“Confessions of a Female Gamer” (Documentary)

Director: Dolya Gavanski

Production: Agitprop (Bulgaria), Thea Films (Bulgaria)

Strategic Support for Women’s Creativity

Jovan Marjanović, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, emphasized the strategic importance of this support. "Through this partnership with Uniqa and their newly established foundation, dedicated to supporting art, sports, and now film, we are able to address—and hopefully correct—some of the systemic imbalances in film funding. In particular, this initiative will provide dedicated support to films and projects predominantly created by women authors."

A Vision for an Inclusive Cinema

Aligning with these objectives, Mirsad Purivatra, director of Slano Film Days, highlighted the initiative’s role in nurturing new voices. "From the very beginning, Slano Film Days was imagined as a place where new voices could be heard and supported. This program is a natural extension of that vision: shining a spotlight on women filmmakers whose work challenges, inspires, and moves us. By backing their creative journeys, we’re helping shape a more inclusive and dynamic future for cinema in our region."

This bold initiative marks a significant milestone in supporting female filmmakers from South-East Europe, paving the way for a more diverse and vibrant cinematic world.