AI Helps Michel Hazanavicius Slash Production Time on WWII Film

Vincent Maraval, the long-time CEO of the prominent French sales-production company Goodfellas, shared insights on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the film industry during his participation in the fifth edition of the Creative Investors’ Conference held in San Sebastián. In a discussion with CAA Media Finance’s Roeg Sutherland, Maraval highlighted how AI significantly reduced production time on a critical scene of the upcoming film “The Third Hand,” directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius.

Revolutionizing Production Processes

“The film touches on the experiences of a young French soldier wounded in WWI, who wakes up in a laboratory after undergoing surgery by a mad scientist,” Maraval stated, detailing the narrative of “The Third Hand.” The film, which recently completed production, boasts a cast including Bérénice Bejo, Rebecca Marder, and François Civil. Interestingly, Maraval noted that AI technology cut the shooting time for an early battle scene from ten days down to just two. This raises questions about the potential repercussions on employment within the industry, to which Maraval remarked, “It’s the director’s choice.” He underscored that the advent of new technology affords filmmakers the opportunity to explore narratives that would otherwise remain untold, citing the Oscar-winning animated feature “Flow” as a prime example. He explained that director Gints Zilbalodis utilized software to create the animation, which enabled him to tell a compelling story.

Creativity, Profitability, and Funding Models

Maraval emphasized the potential of AI to not only foster creativity but also enhance film profitability. Discussing financial aspects of the industry, he pointed out a significant shift towards private equity financing. “More and more films are financed by private equity,” Maraval mentioned. He explained that they now pursue a combination of pre-sales and equity investments, particularly for projects in challenging markets. In light of evolving financial landscapes, Maraval acknowledged that Goodfellas no longer relies solely on pre-sales to fund films, noting the complexity of this approach amidst an increasing influx of external investments in cinema.

Highlighting the resilience of the U.S. box office for 2026, Maraval said, “There is money in cinema, there is an economy, there is a dynamic, and our job is trying to combine these dynamics to find solutions.”

Local Markets and New Talent

Another pivotal change in the industry, according to Maraval, is the growing emphasis on localized filmmaking. He remarked on the increasing audience interest in local films produced in their native languages, which address pressing societal issues. To adapt, Goodfellas has been focusing on cultivating international talent and has recently collaborated with various Spanish filmmakers, including the acclaimed duo Los Javis from “La Bola Negra.”

Maraval noted a personal transformation in his leadership style, acknowledging a shift towards empowering his team and tapping into the insights of younger talent at Goodfellas. “I was totally auteur-driven,” he reflected. “But I learned different things from my film.” Maraval emphasized the importance of recognizing promising projects that might otherwise be overlooked, citing his involvement in Genki Kawamura’s “Exit 8,” which became possible thanks to suggestions from his team.

The Current Landscape and Future Outlook