African Filmmakers Brace for the AI Transformation Ahead

The recent world premiere of “Asiri Ilu Awon Osu” (Mystery of Osu Land), touted as the first photorealistic, AI-generated feature film in the Yoruba language, met with significant technical hurdles as user demand overwhelmed the hosting platform Docuth. The excitement generated by the film’s Nigerian producers, Mysterious Tech Studio, culminated in an apology on social media after many viewers struggled to access the film: “To everyone at home and abroad who has tried to watch and could not get through, please do not be offended or discouraged.”

The Promise and Challenges of AI for African Filmmakers

This glitch was emblematic of the burgeoning but often challenging intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and filmmaking in Africa. With excitement surrounding technology’s potential to transform the industry, the practical realities on the ground often present daunting obstacles. During the recent Durban FilmMart, discussions on both the potential and the pitfalls of AI in the film sector were prevalent.

Industry professionals highlighted several barriers to entry for filmmakers looking to leverage AI tools, which are often more accessible in other parts of the world. High data costs, low broadband speeds, and complications surrounding payment processing present significant challenges for African consumers, as articulated by Tamara Dawit of Gobez Media. She remarked, “How do we address those issues so that everyone is benefitting from the advancements in technology?”

The Limitations of Current AI Tools

Zukisani Karabo Mabece from Digicine Motion Picture echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that AI is not a catch-all solution. “AI isn’t necessarily a magic pill,” he stated. Instead, he noted that the predominant AI models are heavily reliant on Western data, necessitating the need for localized adaptations: “We took it upon ourselves to build models that serve our market and our geography.”

While some challenges are unique to this geographic context, others are universal. Earlier this year, a scandal emerged in South Africa when an AI-generated policy draft was found to contain multiple inaccuracies, ultimately leading to its withdrawal after journalists discovered non-existent citations. Such incidents highlight the need for caution among policymakers when employing AI to develop legislation, as stressed by Amilcar Patel, co-chair of the South African Screen Federation. He commented on the risks of introducing foreign cultural biases into local legal frameworks: “We need to be very careful when we’re using AI in our work, especially in our policy and legal work.”

The Ethical Implications of AI in Filmmaking

As filmmakers explore the integration of AI into their work, ethical considerations come to the fore. Dawit pointed out that “AI mirrors society,” reflecting systemic inequities present in the real world. Samantha Kaine from the Independent Media Producers Assn. of Creative Talent (I.M.P.A.C.T.) added that “those that are building AI don’t look like us,” raising important questions about cultural representation and identity in AI-generated content.

The Africa AI Summit in Cape Town next month will likely delve into these pressing issues. With support from major global partners, the summit aims to craft a roadmap for AI’s future across Africa and the Global South, focusing on a billion-dollar initiative to amplify AI deployment over the continent.

Lessons from “Mystery of Osu Land”

Following the initial rollout problems, Kafilat Yusuff from Mysterious Tech Studio noted that access issues were promptly resolved, allowing “Mystery of Osu Land,” which features 80% AI-generated visuals, to be streamed successfully. Yusuff expressed optimism about AI’s potential for independent African filmmakers: “Our experience has shown us that AI offers independent African filmmakers new ways to explore ambitious stories and visual worlds.”

However, she also highlighted the need for future discussions on human roles, consent, and ownership in AI-assisted filmmaking. For now, the company’s focus remains on securing a stable global streaming release and documenting lessons learned from this project, all aimed at making future productions more accessible and cost-effective for African filmmakers.