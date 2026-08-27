Adele’s Stunning 'When We Were Young' in Infinity Room

The art world is mourning the loss of Yayoi Kusama, the renowned Japanese artist whose innovative installations have captivated audiences globally. Kusama, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 97 at a Tokyo hospital, leaves behind a legacy that transcends the boundaries of visual art, performance, fiction, and poetry.

Adele’s Enchanting Performance at the Brit Awards

In 2016, Adele made waves by incorporating Kusama’s spectacular art installation, Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, into her performance at the Brit Awards. The exhibit, located at the Broad in Los Angeles, provided an ethereal backdrop as Adele sang “When We Were Young,” a song rich with nostalgia. During a visit to the installation, the singer spent an hour exploring its immersive environment, ultimately capturing a unique artistic experience that complemented her music.

Reflection and Personal Discovery

Adele described her journey through the Infinity Mirrored Room as transformative, stating, “I definitely feel like standing in that room for an hour, I saw things in myself and of myself that I haven’t noticed before.” The installation provided her with a unique lens to reflect on her life, encouraging viewers to contemplate their own narratives within the mesmerizing space.

Kusama’s Enduring Philosophy

Kusama’s artistic philosophy centered around themes of eternal love and interconnection. In a 2015 interview with the Broad, she articulated her vision: “Eternal unlimited universe, love for humanity, and longing for peace in the world — these concepts become increasingly serious through the development of my philosophy of life and art.” She emphasized that while experiences can be shared, each individual’s journey through her artwork is profoundly personal.