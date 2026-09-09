Adam Sandler: The Heartfelt Dad Behind Sadie & Sunny

Adam Sandler may have starred in numerous films that showcase his comedic talent, but when it comes to the most fulfilling role in his life, he proudly claims the title of dad to his daughters, Sadie and Sunny. The actor recently opened up about the joys and challenges of fatherhood, especially as he navigates his daughters’ growth and the complexities of their future relationships.

Balancing Fatherly Love and Future Concerns

According to Sandler, Sadie and Sunny are just like any other kids, despite their dad’s high-profile gig officiating the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. He described them as being “cool to be around” and acknowledged the bittersweet reality of watching them grow up too fast for his liking.

In a candid moment on the podcast Daddy Issues, Sandler reflected on his protective instincts as a father. He humorously recalled telling his daughters when they were younger that he would “destroy any boy who looked at them funny.” However, as they mature, he recognizes the need to adapt his approach. Sandler shared that his wife, Jackie, has advised him to prepare for beingfriendlier with his daughters’ future suitors, leading him to reconsider his previously more aggressive stance.

Transitioning to a New Parenting Perspective

“I am changing a little bit,” he admitted. As he discusses their futures, he now emphasizes the importance of finding a “nice guy who you can count on” rather than adopting a fiercely protective attitude. He’s moving away from his earlier mentality of saying, “[growly voice], ‘F–k everybody, you don’t need that s–t, you only need me.’”

Despite his humorous approach, Sandler’s ultimate concern remains rooted in ensuring that his daughters feel secure and supported. “I want to make sure they’re with somebody decent,” he joked, highlighting the importance of being there for both Sadie and Sunny as they navigate life.

A Lasting Bond

Regardless of the changes that come with their growth, one thing remains constant for Sandler: the unwavering bond he shares with his daughters. He wants Sadie and Sunny to know that they will always have their father in their corner, and that assurance is what makes his role as a parent so special.