Adam Driver Opens Up About His Role in ‘Heat 2’

Adam Driver recently provided an update on esteemed director Michael Mann, who is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel to the 1995 crime thriller Heat. Driver reached out to Mann following an accidental shooting incident that occurred over the weekend.

Michael Mann’s Accident

Mann, 83, was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday. According to a representative, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.” Thankfully, it appears that Mann is recovering well.

Adam Driver Speaks Out

While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday, Driver shared insights about his interaction with Mann. “He’s good,” Driver stated, expressing relief after he texted Mann shortly after the incident and received a prompt response. “He was at work the next day,” Driver noted, highlighting Mann’s resilience. Driver also remarked, “He’s done that same motion 20,000 times; he used to shoot competitively, so I’m not sure exactly what happened.”

The Excitement of Heat 2

This incident coincides with Mann’s preparations to film Heat 2, a sequel to his original film that starred Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and the late Val Kilmer. The upcoming movie is adapted from Mann’s 2022 novel of the same name, which serves as both a prequel and sequel to the classic.

In his interview, Driver confirmed his role as Otis Wardell, the film’s primary antagonist. The announcement of Driver’s involvement in the project was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in October 2025.

A Stellar Cast

Driver acknowledged the impressive cast, which reportedly includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Stephen Graham, while Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Stuber take on production duties. “I love Michael. I loved working with him on Ferrari, but working on this, I’m excited. The cast is so awesome,” he expressed.

Preparation for Production

Driver also praised Mann’s screenplay for Heat 2, describing it as “even more condensed and streamlined [than the novel]. The film is a missile.” He shared that he will commence working on the film next month, stating, “I kind of join top of December and we start shooting the top of next year.”