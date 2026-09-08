Achieve Perfect Pitch with the 'KPop Demon Hunters' Karaoke Mic

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Kelly Clarkson showcased her vocal prowess by covering the track “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack during the final “Kellyoke” session of her talk show last week. This performance has set the stage for the popular anthem to make a strong appearance at karaoke venues and home setups alike.

Unveiling the KPop Demon Hunters Karaoke Mic

Netflix has introduced an official KPop Demon Hunters karaoke microphone, which enables fans to sing along to the hit song “Golden” or any of their favorite tracks from the film right in the comfort of their homes or on stage. This entertaining new accessory aligns with the film’s musical vibe, echoing the excitement of the movie’s K-pop group and their rivals, the Saja Boys. Amazon

BEST PORTABLE SETUP The officially licensed merchandise has become an Amazon bestseller, with over 600 units flying off the shelves in the recent weeks.

Features of the Karaoke Mic

This portable karaoke mic pairs effortlessly with smartphones, tablets, or computers through Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to stream their favorite songs via the mic’s built-in speakers. As you sing along, the device’s multi-colored lighting effects pulse to the rhythm of the music, creating a lively atmosphere akin to a concert experience.

Equipped with built-in sound and vocal effects—such as echo and pitch modulation—the mic also allows voice control through Siri or Google Voice. All functionalities are easily accessible through a touch button panel integrated into the mic.

Adorned with the HUNTR/X logo against a sleek blue and purple color scheme inspired by the film, it’s a stylish accessory for any K-pop enthusiast. Notably, the mic doesn’t require batteries; it charges via USB-C, making it convenient and eco-friendly. Amazon

BEST PARTY SETUP Looking for a more extensive karaoke setup? Amazon also offers this official KPop Demon Hunters karaoke machine. This set includes a mini Bluetooth speaker and a wireless karaoke microphone featuring five different vocal effects. The HUNTR/X-themed speaker lights up with colorful LED lights that dance to your music, while a tiny disco ball at the back enhances the visual experience.

Versatile and Portable Karaoke Solutions

Compact at 9 x 4 inches, this portable karaoke setup is perfect for gatherings or can be easily moved between rooms. Charging is hassle-free through USB-C, and it comes equipped with a flash card slot, a TF card slot, and an AUX jack for added connectivity.

Both the karaoke mic and machine have quickly become must-have items on our gift list for birthdays and the upcoming holiday season. While the manufacturer, eKids, is known for its children’s tech products, these karaoke solutions are fun for all ages.

Cultural Phenomenon and Merchandise