Kelly Clarkson's Shocking Reason to Ban Kids from Film

Kelly Clarkson recently made headlines with a bold declaration regarding her children and one of her early career highlights. During her final Las Vegas concert on Saturday, the pop icon admitted that she has prohibited her 12-year-old daughter, River Rose, and 10-year-old son, Remington, from watching her 2003 musical comedy, “From Justin to Kelly.”

Clarkson’s Humorous Take on the Film

Addressing the audience, the 44-year-old singer jokingly referred to the film as “an Oscar-worthy number,” before revealing the real story behind her cinematic debut. “Contractually obligated,” was her blunt explanation. Clarkson noted, “Man, read the f—ing fine print, you know? I didn’t know that if you won, you had to do a movie. Not all of us want to be Meryl Streep; we just like watching her, OK?” She further reflected on her initial reaction, saying, “I feel like I’m losing? It doesn’t feel quite like a win.”

A Lackluster Legacy

“From Justin to Kelly” premiered shortly after Clarkson won the inaugural season of “American Idol,” where she starred alongside Justin Guarini, the season’s runner-up. The film tells the story of two young people who meet and fall in love during spring break, but despite its nostalgic ties, Clarkson’s view of the project isn’t as rosy.

When a fan at the concert defended the film, Clarkson humorously suggested the individual was viewing it with “loving eyes.” She didn’t hesitate to deliver her own critique, bluntly characterizing the film as “s—.” Her sentiments were clear: she doesn’t want her children judging her performance in the movie anytime soon.

Finding the Silver Lining

While Clarkson has strong opinions about the film, she did emphasize that not all aspects of the experience were negative. “The music part, that was fun,” she remarked, encouraging the crowd to “find the positive, motherf—ers, you know? Turn that s— into lemonade … and cry yourself to sleep.”

As it stands, Clarkson’s kids will remain in the dark about their mother’s cinematic debut, as she continues to reflect on her early career with a mix of humor and honesty.

Kelly Clarkson with her children River Rose and Remington after she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 19, 2022. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Clarkson and Justin Guarini at FOX-TV’s “American Idol” finals at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2002. Getty Images

During her final Las Vegas concert on Saturday, the 44-year-old singer revealed that she has banned daughter River Rose, 12, and son Remington, 10, from watching her 2003 musical comedy, “From Justin to Kelly.” ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection