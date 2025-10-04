Abbey Road Celebrates the 2025 Music Photography Champions

The Abbey Road Music Photography Awards have once again showcased the pinnacle of music photography, celebrating 2025’s standout contributors to this dynamic art form. This annual event honors the most compelling images capturing the essence of music and its creators. With the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2025 winners now unveiled, the industry celebrates exceptional talent who transform sound into visual art.

David Bailey’s Lifetime Achievement

David Bailey has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable 60-year career. Known for his iconic images of legends like Elton John, Alice Cooper, and Nile Rodgers, Bailey’s extraordinary contribution was recognized at a grand event in London’s Studios One and Two. His wife gratefully accepted the award on his behalf, presented by Nile Rodgers himself.

“It’s so great to see music photography thriving. It has never felt more vital, and these images remind us why it’s such a powerful art form,” said head judge Rankin in a statement.

Iconic Winners and Honorees

Anton Corbijn earned the Icon Award, receiving praise from members of U2, Metallica, and the Killers, alongside Lenny Kravitz and Nick Cave. Cave quipped, “You have spent your career making me more handsome and interesting than I actually am. Your work continues to fascinate and inspire us all. You are indeed an icon!”

The event also recognized Jordan Curtis Hughes for his photo of Matty Healy from The 1975 in the Making Music category. Ruby Boland’s vibrant capture of MAY-A won her the Live Music award, while Kirby Gladstein’s image of Lana Del Rey claimed Music Moment of the Year. Emerging Photographer of the Year went to Melissa Garner for her depiction of Lava La Rue.

Diverse Talents Celebrated

In addition to the headline awards, Alec Castillo received the Best Portrait accolade for his image of Adam Amram. Meanwhile, Inès Ziouane triumphed in the Festivals category with a shot from Festival d’été de Québec, and Adam Ziegenhals’ portrayal of Unabomb was honored in the Underground Scenes category.

“Abbey Road has always stood at the intersection of music and creativity,” stated Abbey Road managing director Sally Davies. “These awards are our way of celebrating the photographers who make music visible and freeze emotion and history in a single frame. It’s been a privilege to honor legends like David Bailey and Anton Corbijn, whose work has shaped the visual language of music for generations.”

Showcasing Masterpieces

All the winning and nominated photographs will be displayed at London’s Royal Albert Hall from October 22 to November 3. A special open day on October 25 will allow fans to view these captivating images for free from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The winners were presented with unique trophies designed by Rose Pilkington, noted for her collaborations with Romy and Jamie xx. This year, the competition attracted more than 20,000 submissions from over 30 countries, highlighting the global reach and impact of music photography.