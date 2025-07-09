A24 and Gregory Crewdson Collaborate on Striking ‘Eddington’ Visuals

A24’s partnership with acclaimed photographer Gregory Crewdson for Ari Aster’s film “Eddington” marks a unique collaboration that merges cinematic storytelling with artistic photography. Known for his meticulously crafted images that explore the depths of American life, Crewdson’s involvement brings a new dimension to the project, creating a compelling visual representation that mirrors the film’s themes. This collaboration between A24 and Crewdson highlights the film’s darkly comedic narrative, set during the COVID era, featuring a small-town sheriff played by Joaquin Phoenix.

A Unique Artistic Collaboration

Gregory Crewdson is renowned for his cinematic approach to photography, often capturing the psychological nuances of everyday life. Invited by Ari Aster and A24 to capture a distinct image from the set of “Eddington,” Crewdson embraced the opportunity. Set in the evocatively named Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, the film presents a stark and singular portrait of isolation during COVID, depicted through the sheriff’s interactions with small-town dynamics.

The film’s creators gave Crewdson full creative freedom to craft an image that aligns with the film’s narrative. His expertise in lighting and mood blends seamlessly with the production’s artistic vision, as he worked alongside the set’s production and art departments to realize his concept.

The Creative Process

True to his style, Crewdson closed down the entire town for the shoot, utilizing fog machines and newly installed streetlights to create the right atmosphere. The image was captured during the “magic hour” at twilight, a signature time of transition from light to dark, adding depth to the photograph.

In his iconic style, Crewdson’s image captures Joaquin Phoenix in a moment of solitude, flanked by symbolic town features—a gunshop and a boarded house—suggesting both grandeur and foreboding. Reflecting on the shoot, Crewdson appreciated the cinematic quality, akin to an opening scene from a Western, infused with mystery.

A Collaborative Triumph

For Ari Aster, Crewdson’s work has long been an inspiration. The director praised the photographer’s ability to transform the mundane into something strangely compelling. “Eddington” benefits from this vision, portraying the sheriff’s loneliness amidst a vivid, carefully controlled color palette.

The creation of this artwork was not without its challenges. Phoenix, initially hesitant about being photographed, ultimately engaged with Crewdson’s process. The resulting limited edition print, available through A24 and signed by Crewdson, encapsulates the essence of the film’s themes and characters.

Although Crewdson views this project as a one-time endeavor in film, he remains open to future possibilities, acknowledging that exceptions can always be made. His work on “Eddington” has expanded the dialogue between photography and film, setting a new standard for artistic collaboration.