20 Tricks for Healthier Hair That Must Become Habits

If you want to be proud of your hair, there are 20 tricks that we recommend you to use them and to become habits. With these tricks, your hair will be healthier, smoother, stronger, and shinier.
Many of our daily habits are not the right methods to take care of our hair, and we end up harming it. However, time is not lost. We can form new habits and this way our hair will receive everything it needs. Let’s see how we can protect our hair. Check out the list below!
- The best trick to obtain wavy locks naturally is to braid your hair loosely before you go to sleep. In the morning you will see an excellent result! This method will also help your hair grow faster.
- Create a homemade avocado mask and use it once a month, because it is perfect for your hair.
- If you use shampoo, try to use one without sulfate. That substance is harmful to your hair because it removes its natural moisture, so it is recommended you avoid the products which contain it.
- Use daily a wooden bristles brush to massage your scalp; this method will activate blood circulation, and it will allow your hair to grow.
- After you wash your hair, let it dry naturally, without blow it dry too often. If you want to blow it dry, use a blow-dry lotion or a leave-in conditioner to protect your hair from the heat of the blow dryer.
- Use homemade or natural commercially-made hair masks once or twice every week. They are good for your hair, and they will nourish it because they contain all the vitamins and oil your hair needs.
- If you want to try something natural, wash your hair with egg yolks instead of shampoo because they will properly moisturize your hair. Plus, you will save some money.
- Before you go to sleep, keep in mind to dry your hair well. This way, you will protect it from breaking, and it will stay healthy.
- If you have problems with split ends and dry scalp, it is recommended to use argan oil or products based upon it, for example, a leave-in conditioner.
- You will damage your hair if you wash it too often. By washing it too often, you will remove the oil from your scalp, and your hair needs it to grow and to stay healthy.
- Some vitamins are good for your hair, nails, and skin, and they help them grow and regenerate faster. Vitamin B7, also known as biotin, is one of those vitamins.
- Stress is one of the worst enemies of healthy hair, so try to relax as much as you can!
- Even though you might like to dye your hair, refrain from doing this too often. This is bad for your hair because when you dye it or you bleach it, the chemicals will create serious damages on your hair, and your scalp can suffer burns.
- To reduce the damage to your hair during the night, when you toss and turn while you are sleeping, a satin or silk pillowcase represents the solution.
- Cover your hair in the summer or when the sun is very bright and use sunscreens or special products to protect your hair from the sun, chlorine, and saltwater.
- If no hair product works to repair your split ends, the best way to maintain your hair healthily is to trim it every eight weeks.
- Use your regular shampoo and then use plain white vinegar to damp your hair; leave it a few minutes, then rinse it. From the first time you use this trick, you will notice your hair will become shinier.
- A healthy diet will make your hair healthy too, so it is recommended to eat protein, natural fats, and organic foods.
- Try to avoid or to use only occasionally hot strengtheners and curling irons, because their high heat can damage the fibers of your hair. It is recommended to use a hair product to protect your hair, such as a spray-in heat protectant.
- Keep in mind not to brush your hair while it is still wet because it will become weaker, and it is possible to break more often. Apply hair conditioner, and you can comb it afterward using a wide-tooth comb.