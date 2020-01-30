20 best Miley Cyrus hairstyles and haircuts

Miley Cyrus has become quickly one of the most controversial celebrities in the world thanks to the outrageous behavior she has lately. This kind of behavior shocked even her most ardent fans. Her challenging latex suits, her sexy shows, but also Miley’s nonconformist hairstyles transformed her into a real character that enjoys an incredible popularity.

Miley Cyrus hairstyles are bold, but they haven’t always been like that. The 25 years old artist hasn’t always been so provocative. On the contrary, when she was younger, Miley was a feminine and delicate presence who always impressed those around her with elegant appearances. Until she took the decision to give up her long and rich hair for a pixie haircut, Miley never dared to make radical changes. Until she totally changed her hairstyle, she used just to change her hair color occasionally.

Miley Cyrus’s hairstyles have rally evolved over the years, and we think you should find out how! Pay attention and discover many beautiful and gorgeous hairstyles, but also the daring ones! Watch and decide the look which suits her best!

The innocent look – 2006

In 2006, Miley Cyrus became famous thanks to the Disney channel show called “Hanna Montana”. In that show her hairstyle was very innocent like any other 14 years old kid. She looked cute and fragile with her long and curly hair.

The next step – 2007

One year later, Miley was a teenager and she decided it was time for a subtle change of look. She started to dye her hair in a dark shade of chocolate. This color revealed her porcelain skin and also her delicate features.

2008

In 2008 Miley Cyrus started to experiment different looks. She opted for hair extension and she dyed her hair into a dark brunette shade. Although this color attracted attention to her beautiful green eyes it also made her look older than she actually was. It wasn’t the best hairstyle!

2009

This was the year when Miley went back to a more natural hair color, one appropriate for her age. She really enjoyed this look and she loved her long and rich hair. She still used hair extensions, but those looked great on her. She maintained this look during the following years as well.

2011

In 2011, when “Hanna Montana” was over, Miley Cyrus gave up the hair extensions and she opted for a more natural look. She chose a dark blond ombre shade for her hair. This look was perfect for her and it really enhanced her feminine and delicate facial structure.

2012

In 2012 Miley really wanted to prove everybody that she isn’t Hanna Montana anymore. She wanted the world to see that she became a young beautiful woman. That is why she opted for a bob hairstyle. This was probably one of the best hairstyles she ever wore.

During this year, Miley started to become bolder. She wore daring outfits and she also decided to change her hair color by she dying it light blond. She wore her hair in a very natural manner.

At the end of the year 2012, Miley shocked everyone when she gave up her long hair forever. She decided to opt for a very short pixie hairstyle. Although not everyone was happy with this change, Miley said that she was very happy and excited with her new look.

2013

At the Met Ball in 2013, Miley succeeded to attract all the attention because of her hairstyle. She chose a very extravagant hairstyle with spikes. If other celebrities chose to shock with their outfits, Miley shocked everyone with her hairstyle…

From that moment on, Miley Cyrus never went back to those delicate and feminine hairstyles. She attracts attention at every event and her behavior reveals the fact that she really feels comfortable with this dramatic look change.