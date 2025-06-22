Zombie Star Chi Lewis-Parry: Spine-Ripping Horror and Train Injury

In a thrilling return to the post-apocalyptic landscape first introduced by Danny Boyle, “28 Years Later” takes the horror genre to new heights. The film builds on the success of its predecessors, adding fresh layers of terror with the introduction of the Alphas, enhanced infected beings with grotesque abilities. A standout feature is the menacing portrayal of Samson, played by Chi Lewis-Parry. This article delves into the behind-the-scenes experiences of the actor, highlighting his transformative journey, intense preparation, and unexpected injuries on set.

Meet the King of the Infected

In “28 Years Later,” Samson emerges as the dominant force among the Alphas, leading the infected with a terrifying presence. Chi Lewis-Parry, a towering figure at 6-foot-8, embodies this role with chilling authenticity. Formerly an MMA fighter, Lewis-Parry’s transition to acting seemed inevitable, especially given his passion for horror films and admiration for director John Carpenter. His previous work with Danny Boyle on the TV series “Pistol” laid the foundation for his role as Samson, where he was tasked to deliver a performance both physically and vocally terrifying.

The Physicality of Samson

Portraying such a fearsome character required a blend of athleticism and raw intensity. Lewis-Parry embraced the challenge of not just appearing terrifying, but also of capturing Samson’s commanding nature. “I threw myself at every wall,” he recounts, describing the taxing physical demands of the role, particularly a scene on a train that left him more bruised than his fighting career ever did. Despite the incredible physical demands, Lewis-Parry was clear on maintaining a natural physique without overt muscularity, aligning with Boyle’s vision for the character.

Injuries and Iconic Scenes

Among the memorable moments in “28 Years Later” is Samson’s brutal act of decapitation. Filming this scene was physically grueling. “I managed to incur a little flesh wound,” Lewis-Parry admitted, a badge of honor from his commitment to authenticity. Filmed in low-light conditions, the sequence required precision and strength, showcasing the expertise of John Nolan’s special makeup effects team. Despite the challenges, Lewis-Parry’s physical prowess ensured that these scenes remained realistic and daunting.

Beyond the Apocalypse

Lewis-Parry’s career continues to accelerate post-“28 Years Later.” Not only was he involved in “Gladiator 2,” where his character’s bravado met a theatrical demise, but he’s also starring in Edgar Wright’s adaptation of “The Running Man.” Each role enables him to explore complex characters, and his ambition extends beyond merely acting, as illustrated by his desire to portray a quintessential Bond villain. “This journey to work in film actually started properly in 2005,” he reflects, showing his continuous pursuit of diverse and challenging roles.

“28 Years Later” stands as a testament to the evolution of the zombie franchise, with Chi Lewis-Parry’s portrayal of Samson providing a chilling addition to the horror landscape. His dedication and experience have led to an unforgettable performance, leaving viewers both terrified and captivated.