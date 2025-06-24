Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander Champion Future Politics on Colbert

In a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” New York City mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander shared their vision of a “politics of the future,” emphasizing collaboration and progressive leadership. Their presence showcased not only their mutual endorsement but also their commitment to a transformative approach to governance, aiming to reshape the city’s political landscape. The dynamic conversation reflected their shared goal of redefining New York City’s leadership for the future.

The Case for Collaboration

During their visit, host Stephen Colbert kicked off the interview by delving into why Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander decided to rank each other highly on the ballot. Lander highlighted their shared opposition to Andrew Cuomo, emphasizing, “We both agree, for starters, that corrupt, abusive Andrew Cuomo should not be allowed anywhere near City Hall.” Their joint effort is rooted in a protective measure against Cuomo, while also promoting their positive vision for a collaborative future.

Mamdani praised Lander for his longstanding principled leadership, noting, “So many of the laws that we celebrate in this city are ones that he actually brought to bear.” Their partnership reflects a commitment to sincere, principled politics, marking a shift towards the “politics of the future.”

A National Conversation

The duo’s campaign strategies have sparked national interest, with Mamdani describing the mayoral race as a “referendum” on the Democratic party’s direction. He framed it as a battle between “organized money versus organized people,” emphasizing a need for leadership that genuinely serves the population rather than maintaining the status quo. “Ultimately, it’s a question for our own party of how do we move forward,” Mamdani stated.

Building Bridges

Addressing complex issues, Colbert asked the candidates about their views on Israel, anti-semitism, and interfaith relationships. Mamdani stressed the importance of fostering unity, aiming to connect New York’s Jewish and Muslim communities. “For so many of us who have grown up in this city, difference is something that we celebrate,” he commented, asserting that embracing diversity is foundational to New York’s identity.

A Record of Activism

Discussing personal experiences, Colbert highlighted Lander’s encounter with ICE while assisting an immigrant named Edgardo. Lander recounted being detained for four hours, reflecting his commitment to advocacy and direct action. “In this case, you saw they grabbed us, separated us,” Lander explained, continuing to voice concerns about the ongoing situation for those like Edgardo.

Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander are challenging Andrew Cuomo, who has faced significant backlash and legal issues since stepping down as governor. Investigations and lawsuits have cost New York taxpayers approximately $60 million, with a lion’s share related to sexual harassment claims. This context adds further weight to Lander and Mamdani’s campaign for a “politics of the future,” highlighting the need for a fresh, accountable approach to governance.