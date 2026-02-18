Zachary Levi Amazed by Seedance 2.0 Performance

‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi “Gobsmacked” At Seedance 2.0

In a fascinating turn of events, Zachary Levi, the star of ‘Shazam!’, has expressed his disbelief at the advancements in the Seedance 2.0 technology. Through his recent social media activity, he has highlighted the rapid evolution of generative AI models and how they are reshaping the landscape of content creation. Levi’s reactions to Seedance 2.0 have captivated audiences, prompting discussions about the future of creativity and entertainment in the age of artificial intelligence.

Levi’s Enthusiasm for AI Innovation

The ‘Shazam!’ star has been vocal about his astonishment at Seedance 2.0, which has gained significant attention for its user-generated content capabilities. Levi shared various videos made using this AI model, repeatedly expressing that he is “gobsmacked” by the technology’s potential. When reposting content from The Dor Brothers, creators who produced what they claim to be a $200M movie in merely one day, he posed a thought-provoking question: “Are. We. Paying. Attention. Yet??”

A Reflection on Generative AI’s Evolution

While Levi recognizes the impressive outcomes of Seedance 2.0, he emphasized that his appreciation stems from the swift advancements in generative AI rather than the quality of the outputs themselves. “I don’t share posts about the progress of AI content because I like it, or even think it’s, at this moment, on par with human creativity and artistry. I share them as continuous updates in the evolutionary process of what will eventually become INDISCERNIBLE from human-made art and entertainment,” he explained.

The Future of AI and Creativity

Levi’s insights raise intriguing questions about the trajectory of AI technology. He noted, “You can call it slop all you want. And most of it is still that. But only for now. Three years ago, ‘Will Smith Eating Spaghetti’ was nightmarish fever-dream. Now, it’s essentially found footage of actual Will Smith eating actual spaghetti. Based on what we’re seeing currently, what does the NEXT three years have in store?” His comments underline a prevailing optimism regarding the future capabilities of Seedance 2.0 and similar technologies.

Industry Reactions and Intellectual Property Concerns

The rise of Seedance 2.0 has not only fascinated creators like Levi but has also raised concerns among traditional industry players. Hollywood has expressed unease, leading to legal threats against ByteDance, the technology’s parent company. Warner Bros. Discovery, which oversees DC Studios, is among those voicing skepticism. In response to the backlash, ByteDance has pledged to enhance “safeguards” surrounding Seedance 2.0, affirming their commitment to respecting intellectual property rights.

ByteDance acknowledged the critiques surrounding Seedance 2.0, stating, “We respect intellectual property rights and we have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0. We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual property and likeness by users.” As the dialogue continues, the intersection of AI technology and creative expression remains a lively topic, with Zachary Levi leading the charge in advocating for awareness and engagement.