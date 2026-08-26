Zach Wilson and Wife Joyfully Mark Early Arrival of Baby Girl

New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson and his wife, Nicolette Wilson, are officially celebrating a significant milestone in their lives. Their newborn daughter, Francesca Belle, was born on July 22, and the couple recently shared heartwarming photos on Instagram to mark her first month.

Sweet Milestones and Heartfelt Celebrations

Nicolette expressed her joy in a Saturday Instagram post, saying, “Can’t believe our baby girl is already one month old 🥹 we love you so much, Frankie Belle🤍.” The post featured delightful snapshots of Nicolette cuddling with her daughter, showcasing their bond in the baby’s cozy bedroom.

In addition to the sweet mother-daughter moment, the photos revealed precious glimpses of Frankie dressed in charming pink and white lace outfits.

A Rocky Start but Resilience in the NICU

The Wilson couple initially announced their daughter’s early arrival—seven weeks premature—on August 6, sharing their hopes as they wrote, “She has been an absolute rockstar in the NICU, growing stronger every single day, and we can’t wait for the day we finally bring her home!”

Nicolette further reflected on their journey, saying, “Miss Frankie Girl, you’ve already changed our lives in the most beautiful way. You’ve filled our hearts with a love we never knew was possible, and we couldn’t love you more, sweet baby girl!!!”

From a Lavish Wedding to Life Changes

The Wilsons tied the knot at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City last June and revealed Nicolette’s pregnancy in March, making their family’s expansion a truly joyous occasion.

Quarterbacking Challenges Amid Family Joy

While Zach revels in the joys of fatherhood, he is also tackling challenges on the football field. He signed a one-year contract with New Orleans in March but faced a tough outing in a recent preseason game against the Rams, where he completed only 6 of 12 passes for 55 yards and threw one interception before being substituted for backup Spencer Rattler. He is currently in a quarterback competition with Tyler Shough and others.