Zach Bryan Unveils 'Young Manhood' Tour Across Continents

Zach Bryan is set to take his music on the road with the upcoming Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour, spanning across North America and Australia in 2027. This much-anticipated tour will see Bryan perform 23 shows at 19 major stadiums, showcasing some of his most beloved tracks. The tour will feature a stellar lineup of supporting acts, including John Fogerty, Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose, and Emma Ogier on selected dates.

Support for Upcoming EP

This tour coincides with the release of Bryan’s new EP, Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, dropping on Friday, October 16, via Warner Records. The eight-song collection includes exciting collaborations with notable artists such as Lana Del Rey and Turnpike Troubadours, adding to the anticipation surrounding his live performances.

Tour Details and Schedule

The Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour will kick off in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium on April 28, 2027, and will take fans through major cities including Soldier Field in Chicago, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After the North American leg, the tour will transition to Australia with shows planned at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Accor Stadium in Sydney, and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Fans eager to catch Bryan live can mark their calendars for presale tickets, which will become available starting October 21 at 10 a.m. local time through ZachBryan.com. Local presales will be followed by general ticket sales on October 22, also at 10 a.m. local time.

Reflecting on Recent Performances

Recently, Zach Bryan concluded his previous tour, With Heaven On Tour. During a notable performance at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, he took a stand by wearing a shirt with the message “Free Palestine,” seeming to make a statement directed towards stadium owner Robert Kraft. This came in response to Kraft’s recent decision to ban rapper Macklemore from the venue following his outspoken remarks during his tour with Ed Sheeran.

Full Tour Schedule

Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs 2027 North American and Australian Tour



April 28 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

May 1, 2027 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

May 4, 2027 — Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field *

May 8, 2027 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

May 14, 2027 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

May 15, 2027 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

May 18, 2027 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *

May 22, 2027 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

May 25, 2027 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

May 29, 2027 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 2, 2027 — Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *

July 16, 2027 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #

July 20, 2027 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

July 24, 2027 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field #

July 28, 2027 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place #

Aug. 1, 2027 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium #

Aug. 6, 2027 — Boise, ID @ Albertsons Stadium #

Dec. 3, 2027 — Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium !

Dec. 4, 2027 — Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium !

Dec. 10, 2027 — Sydney, NSW @ Accor Stadium !

Dec. 11, 2027 — Sydney, NSW @ Accor Stadium !

Dec. 17, 2027 — Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium !

Dec. 18, 2027 — Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium !