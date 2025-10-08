Yungblud Defends Passionate Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Against Criticism

In a recent podcast episode with Jack Osbourne, Yungblud addressed the backlash he faced after his tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV Video Music Awards. Critics labeled the performance as opportunistic, but Yungblud passionately defended his intentions and honored Ozzy’s influence on his career.

### A Heartfelt Tribute to a Rock Legend

During the conversation, Yungblud further opened up about his recent U.S. tour and the profound mentorship he received from Ozzy, starting from their collaboration on “The Funeral” video. He recalled the powerful connection he felt with fans at the “Back to the Beginning” concert, where his cover of “Changes” resonated with rock enthusiasts across generations. He shared, “It was like the biggest gift… finally people had something in common with me.”

### Controversy and Criticism

Despite the initial success, critics quickly emerged following Yungblud’s tribute at the MTV VMAs. As Jack Osbourne pointed out, some industry figures accused Yungblud of “clout-chasing.” Yungblud countered these claims head-on, asserting, “All I was trying to do was my best for your old man.” He emphasized that genuine emotion and respect for Ozzy’s legacy fueled his performance.

### Responding to the Naysayers

Addressing the harsh words from the Darkness’ Justin and Dan Hawkins, who dismissed the tribute as insincere, Yungblud remained unfazed. He noted, “You will never see someone that’s bigger or more emotionally evolved than you talk shit on you.” He highlighted the praise he received from other respected rockers, illustrating the divide between genuine respect and mere attention-seeking.

### The Profound Impact of Ozzy Osbourne

For Yungblud, Ozzy wasn’t just a mentor but a personal hero. Reflecting on their first meeting, he fondly recalled, “Ozzy was like my Batman,” sharing an endearing moment when Ozzy made him a salami sandwich during their video shoot. This connection goes beyond music, symbolizing a deep bond between two artists.

As Yungblud continues to navigate his path in the rock world, his tribute to Ozzy stands as a testament to his genuine admiration and respect for one of rock’s greatest legends.