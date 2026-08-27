Your Ultimate Streaming Guide for the 2026 Tour Championship

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The stage is set for the highly anticipated conclusion of the FedEx Cup playoffs—the Tour Championship. This prestigious event will gather the top 30 players, all vying not only for the coveted trophy but also for a remarkable $40 million purse. As excitement builds, fans should also note upcoming changes in the tour format, particularly the introduction of new group stage matches reminiscent of the World Cup, set to roll out in 2028.

How to Watch the 2026 Tour Championship



Scottie Scheffler enters the Tour Championship as a slight favorite, having topped the standings in the lead-up to this final event. Each player will start at even par, intensifying the competition and leaving room for surprises. Last year, Tommy Fleetwood marked his journey by clinching his first PGA Tour victory, ending a long wait for triumph.

For the first time, the FedEx Cup playoffs will be broadcast live on ESPN’s linear channel. Coverage of the Tour Championship will be shared among multiple networks, including ESPN, the Golf Channel, and CBS, spanning four days from Thursday to Sunday.

Watching the Tour Championship Without Cable



Given the event’s multi-network coverage, the best way to watch the Tour Championship is through a live-TV streaming service that includes all the necessary channels. Below are some viable options for streaming the tournament live: ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99+/month

➤ Up to 185+ channels

DirecTV’s Choice package includes ESPN, the Golf Channel, and CBS, ensuring fans have full access to the Tour Championship action. With a five-day free trial available across all tiers, DirecTV showcases one of the most diverse channel lineups in the streaming market. ➤ 5+ day free trial

➤ $82.99/month

➤ Up to 100+ channels

YouTube TV covers CBS, ESPN, and the Golf Channel in its primary package, starting with a variable free trial of at least five days. After the trial, the service transitions to $67.99 per month for five months, moving to $82.99 afterward. ➤ $89.99/month

➤ Three-day free trial

➤ 100+ channels

Hulu + Live TV, while offering fewer flexible package options and only a three-day free trial, stands out with its inclusion of Hulu and Disney+, making it an appealing choice. It also provides all essential channels like CBS, ESPN, and the Golf Channel, alongside a variety of sports and entertainment options.

Tour Championship Schedule



All times listed below are in Eastern Time (ET).