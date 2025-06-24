Yolanda Hadid Claps Back at Criticism Over Khai’s Photo

Yolanda Hadid is facing criticism following her recent social media post featuring her granddaughter, Khai, the daughter of supermodel Gigi Hadid. The backlash stems from Yolanda’s decision to share a photo of the 4-year-old playing at the beach, which has led to discussions about child privacy in celebrity families. In this article, we’ll delve into the details surrounding Yolanda Hadid’s response to the backlash after sharing the photo of Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, and the broader implications of such public exposure.

Birthday Celebrations and Family Moments

On June 22, Yolanda Hadid celebrated her son Anwar’s 26th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. Among a series of photographs, she shared a particularly striking image of Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, dressed in a vibrant red bathing suit, enjoying a playful moment at the beach alongside her uncle. While the post received positive responses from some fans, it also sparked a heated debate in the comments section.

Public Backlash and Concerns

A significant number of commenters expressed their concerns regarding Yolanda’s choice to share a photograph of Khai. One individual remarked, “This is really inappropriate. A child’s privacy should always be respected; posting such a photo is not okay. Please think about how this might affect her in the future.” Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of protecting a child’s privacy in the age of social media.

Yolanda’s Response

In a bold move, Yolanda Hadid responded to the criticism directly, declaring, “Please go and harass somebody else’s feed, you are not welcome here!!!” Her response highlights the conflict many public figures face when it comes to sharing personal and family moments online, particularly when it involves minors. This incident reignites discussions about the balance between public life and family privacy, especially as Gigi Hadid has previously spoken out against unwanted media attention on her child.

Gigi Hadid’s Stance on Privacy

Following Khai’s birth, Gigi Hadid took a stand by writing an open letter directed at the paparazzi, press, and fan accounts, urging them not to publish photos of her daughter’s face. This request underscores the delicate line that public figures must navigate regarding their children’s privacy, often intertwining personal wishes with the demands of public interest. As Yolanda Hadid’s recent post highlights, the conversation surrounding child privacy in celebrity families remains as relevant as ever.