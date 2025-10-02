Yacht Rock Sunset Fest Faces Setback as Cross, Loggins Exit

In a surprising turn of events, the much-anticipated Sunset Fest Cabo, advertised as the ‘Woodstock of Yacht Rock,’ finds itself navigating turbulent waters as key performers withdraw. Originally set as a luxurious gathering for yacht rock enthusiasts on Medano Beach, the festival’s future is now uncertain following the unexpected departure of prominent artists. This development has sent waves through the music community, sparking both disappointment and speculation.

Mass Exodus from Sunset Fest Cabo

Billed as a yacht rock haven, Sunset Fest Cabo recently announced a series of high-profile withdrawals. Among those stepping away are headliners Alan Parsons, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher Cross. Parsons cited “circumstances outside of Alan Parsons Live Project’s control” for their exit, while Loggins and Cross similarly confirmed their absence. Artists Al Stewart, Peter Beckett, and Pablo Cruise also followed suit, raising eyebrows among fans and festival organizers alike.

Ambrosia, whose frontman Joe Puerta once dubbed the event the “WOODSTOCK OF YACHT ROCK,” expressed deep regret over their decision to back out. Clarifying that it was unrelated to health concerns, the band emphasized their disappointment over the situation they were forced into.

Uncertain Future for Ticket Holders

The festival, scheduled from October 24 to 26, remains on the calendar for now. However, the sudden artist exodus has left many attendees in limbo, with ticket sales appearing to have stopped on the event’s website. Though headliners like Rick Springfield remain on the lineup, the absence of Parsons and Loggins casts a shadow over the festival’s appeal.

Fans with questions about ticket refunds are encouraged to contact their original purchase points. As the situation develops, the event’s website continues to promise an “unforgettable experience” with luxurious features, although links to exclusive packages seem inactive.

Reactions and Comparisons

In the wake of these changes, social media buzzed with discussions comparing the event to the infamous Fyre Fest. Comments like “the Fyre Fest of Yacht Rock” and “The Fyre Fest for Boomers” have emerged, drawing parallels between the two events. Interestingly, Rolling Stone previously likened Fyre Fest to a “millennial Woodstock,” bringing a full circle moment to this unfolding narrative.

As the ‘Woodstock of Yacht Rock’ grapples with its unforeseen challenges, many await further updates from Sunset Fest Cabo organizers, hoping for clarity amid the chaos.