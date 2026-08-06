Y2K-Inspired Halloween Collection by Victoria’s Secret Pink Dazzles

Victoria’s Secret Pink is embracing the spooky season with an exciting Halloween collection that’s sure to bring back memories of the beloved Y2K era. The latest drop features a variety of Halloween-themed pieces, perfect for those looking to infuse their wardrobe with a festive flair.

Spooky Designs and Nostalgic Vibes

The new collection is all about capturing the essence of Halloween with a fun twist. Brightly colored items showcase playful designs featuring skeletons, pumpkins, and more, resonating with the current trend of nostalgic Y2K aesthetics. These gifts of the season are not just about holiday vibes; they’re designed to complement your favorite spooky outfits seamlessly.

Must-Have Apparel for Fall

This lineup includes a range of athleisure and underwear options—think graphic tees, crewnecks, and sweatpants—available in seasonal hues like orange, black, and purple. One standout piece that has caught our attention is the classic foldover flare leggings. Resurrected for this collection, these fan-favorite leggings now come in an adorable Halloween print, making them an essential addition to any festive outfit.

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