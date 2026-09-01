Xolo Maridueña Reflects on Blue Beetle's Unexpected Revival

Xolo Maridueña, the talented actor who brought Blue Beetle to life in a successful 2023 film, was uncertain about the character’s future. That changed dramatically when DC Studios co-head James Gunn reached out to him with exciting news about a return in the upcoming “Superman” sequel, titled “Man of Tomorrow.”

A Surprising Call in Japan

While in Japan with friends, Maridueña received an unexpected call from Gunn. “I just see, like the Bat-phone, my phone rings [and it’s] James Gunn,” he recalled on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Practical Magic 2.” Excited but cautious, he stepped away from his friends to take the call, later sharing the thrilling news with them: “Off the record, don’t tell anyone, but we’re coming back.” His enthusiasm was palpable as he expressed eagerness for audiences to discover Blue Beetle’s next chapter.

Feeling Humbled and Grateful

Maridueña had initially been uncertain about reprising his role after his standalone feature. However, he now feels “humbled” by the opportunity from DC to return. “There’s never a guarantee with anything, bro,” he said, reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the industry. “Stuff flips on a dime, and I know that it’s not always like a merit-based system. So there’s so much that’s out of my control, but I am just the most humbled of James and the greater DC team for folding us in, Indiana Jones style.”

What’s Next for Blue Beetle

The film “Man of Tomorrow” is set to be a significant sequel, following 2025’s “Superman.” It features the iconic superhero teaming up with his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor to confront a formidable foe, the intergalactic genius known as Brainiac. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their roles as Superman and Lex, respectively. The star-studded cast also includes Lars Eidinger, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced, and Skyler Gisondo.

A Memorable Experience on “Practical Magic 2”

In addition to his superhero duties, Maridueña expressed his excitement about working alongside Hollywood legends Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in “Practical Magic 2.” He described feeling “surreal” during his first day on set. “I was so excited that I wrote down every detail I could remember in my journal,” he said. “To be in the middle of this Venn diagram, my journal was full that night of all of the stuff, all of the little gems, all of the happy accidents, all of the morsels of knowledge that they give. They are outstanding class acts.”

About “Practical Magic 2”