Woody Harrelson to Helm Live Film Inspired by Bateman's Work

Almost a decade after making his directorial debut with the groundbreaking live-streamed feature film “Lost in London,” Woody Harrelson is ready to step back behind the camera. Speaking at the Variety Lounge, an event presented by the Sarajevo Film Festival and BH Telecom, he expressed his eagerness to explore new creative avenues, including a budding interest in stand-up comedy.

Reflecting on ‘Lost in London’

Despite a career that boasts over 100 films—including major franchises like “The Hunger Games” and “Star Wars,” and notable television shows such as “True Detective” and “Cheers”—Harrelson described the experience of directing “Lost in London” as “the most challenging thing I have ever experienced.” As he celebrates the film’s 10th anniversary, he mused about the possibility of revisiting the live format in a less taxing way. “I’ll go to one of the streamers and say: Hey, do you want to try doing a live film? Maybe like an hour, though, and certainly not like [‘Lost in London’], when there were 14 different locations and hundreds of extras,” he said.

Gaining Experience for Future Directing

Recalling the intense pressure of his debut, Harrelson noted, “It nearly killed me.” He believes that any future attempts at live filmmaking would benefit from the experience he gained, allowing him to approach the project with a newfound understanding. “I think it could be fun to try it again, but this time I think it will be easier having the benefit of having done it before and knowing 190 things I would have done differently. I can hopefully fix it, make it better,” he added.

A Leap into Stand-Up Comedy

On a different creative front, Harrelson has taken an interest in stand-up comedy, describing it as “the most difficult, challenging form of entertainment.” He admires his comedian friends and has started to make notes for his material. “I am sure I’m going to just absolutely crash the first time, but I think I’ll try,” he admitted with humor. However, he quickly clarified that fans shouldn’t expect a comedy special any time soon, stating, “I haven’t even tried it! No! Can’t expect the special [laughs].”

Upcoming Projects: ‘Brothers’ and ‘The Cackling of the Dodos’

In addition to his directorial ambitions, Harrelson will also be bringing comedy to screens in the new Apple TV series “Brothers.” Reuniting with his “True Detective” co-star Matthew McConaughey, the series features them as fictionalized versions of themselves who discover they may actually be related. This intriguing premise is inspired by real-life events, particularly Harrelson’s revelation that his father met McConaughey’s mother around the time the actor was conceived. He shared, “I’m thinking, well, that’s weird that she’s never told me this. I’m thinking, well, what’s behind this story?”

Regarding the chemistry between him and McConaughey, Harrelson said, “I don’t know if we learned anything new. I mean, we’ve been hanging out a long time, and we’re very good friends. I guess I learned that he’s one of the funnest people I know. I love hanging out with him. I can barely get enough of him. And he is very much like my brother. I think the show turned out real good.”