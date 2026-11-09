WME Enhances Film Talent Division, Appoints Will Ward as Fashion Chief

WME has announced a series of strategic promotions aimed at streamlining its Motion Picture Literary and Talent departments. Under the leadership of Andrew Dunlap, Doug Lucterhand, and Sarah Self, the agency is consolidating operations to create a cohesive Motion Picture division, which will now incorporate the Literary Media and Production departments.

Unified Motion Picture Division

The unification of the motion picture lit and talent sectors is designed to enhance coordination and communication among teams that naturally intersect. This move reflects the complexities of today’s entertainment landscape, where the representation of talent and literary clients spans across film, television, fashion, brand partnerships, and new entertainment platforms.

Promotional Highlights

On the television front, Erin Junkin will expand her role to include television talent while continuing to co-lead the scripted TV department alongside Tom Wellington. Additionally, Will Ward has been promoted to Head of WME Fashion, overseeing IMG Models, The Wall Group, and Art + Commerce. Ward will also maintain his leadership role in the Brand Partnerships division. Rebecca Sanhueza, who previously led the fashion segment, will shift her focus to serve as president of Pantheon Media Group, which specializes in unscripted content, while remaining a strategic partner for WME Fashion.

Leadership in London

In London, Romola Ratnam has been appointed as the new head of the office, where she will oversee operations and strategic direction. Ratnam will also lead WME Group’s Impact, Inclusion, and Advocacy teams, further emphasizing WME’s commitment to diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry.

Statements on the Changes

“These leaders have set the bar for excellence and embody the collaborative spirit that sets WME apart,” said Christian Muirhead, co-chairman of WME Group. Richard Weitz, co-chairman of WME Group, added, “Aligning our teams this way will make us nimbler, sharper, and better equipped to spot what’s next for our clients as the industry continues to evolve.”

Profiles of Newly Promoted Leaders

Andrew Dunlap, who joined WME in 2004, started in the mailroom and has built a robust client list that includes stars like Millie Bobby Brown, John Cena, and Robert Downey Jr. Erin Junkin began her journey with Endeavor as an intern in 2003 and now represents a host of multihyphenates such as Brie Larson and Riz Ahmed.

Doug Lucterhand, who became an agent in 2005 after assisting Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell, represents A-list talent such as Ryan Reynolds and Adam Sandler. Romola Ratnam has been at Endeavor since 2017, rising through the ranks with a focus on impact and inclusion, and moved to London in 2025.

Sarah Self joined WME in 2010, becoming an agent in 2014 and managing a diverse client roster that features Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Will Ward, who recognized the intersection of entertainment and fashion early in his career at Endeavor, has worked with renowned brands like Gucci and Dior.