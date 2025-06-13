Winnie the Pooh’s Voice Shares Heartwarming Moment with Grandson

Jim Cummings’ heartwarming family moments are winning hearts online. The beloved voice actor, known for bringing Winnie the Pooh to life, recently delighted fans by sharing a touching video with his grandson. This adorable moment not only showcases Cummings’ iconic talent but also highlights the special bond he shares with his family.

Jim Cummings Brings Winnie the Pooh to Life for His Grandson

In a delightful video posted on June 8, Jim Cummings, the renowned Winnie the Pooh voice actor, shared a special interaction with his stepdaughter Brittany Judge’s infant son, Jax. Clad in a blue-and-pink short-sleeved button-down shirt and khaki shorts, Cummings lovingly held his grandson, adding a magical touch by reciting a famous Winnie the Pooh line. The baby, dressed in a white T-shirt and green shorts, listened intently as his grandfather spoke: “You’re braver than you believe, smarter than you seem, and stronger than you think.” Cummings added his own tender twist, saying, “And cute as a button.”

A Family Moment Cherished Across Generations

Cummings, who married Brittany’s mother, Stephanie Judge, in 2020, openly shares his family adventures. The Christopher Robin actor humorously acknowledged the possibility that his grandson might not fully grasp the significance of the legendary character’s words just yet. His playful note atop the video posed the question, “Does my grandson know Pooh’s voice yet?” However, fans appreciated this sweet family moment, further endearing Cummings to audiences worldwide.

The Magic of Winnie the Pooh

Jim Cummings has long been associated with the comforting and wise voice of Winnie the Pooh, bringing joy to countless fans through his performances. This video not only celebrates his iconic work but also the affection he shares with his family. The caption accompanying his Instagram post, “My grandson and nap time with Winnie the Pooh,” perfectly encapsulates the warmth and love infused in this treasured family interaction.

These cherished moments between Jim Cummings and his grandson not only remind us of the timeless wisdom of Winnie the Pooh but also the importance of familial bonds. Fans continue to admire the voice actor for both his professional legacy and his genuine, loving nature.