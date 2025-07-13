Will Reeve on Honoring His Dad and Supporting Every Superman

In the world of superheroes, few characters hold as much cultural weight as Superman. Recently, Will Reeve, son of the iconic Christopher Reeve, stepped into this legendary universe for a cameo in James Gunn’s latest “Superman” film. This opportunity allowed him not only to honor his father’s legacy but also to embrace the character’s enduring appeal. As the Reeve family continues to support every new portrayal of the Man of Steel, Will shares his unique perspective on the film and what it means to stand behind those who take on the role.

### A Tribute to a Legacy

Will Reeve made his way from New York City to Cleveland to film his cameo, pondering that a delay in his flight might have been a sign from his late father. On the red carpet at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, he shared this humorous reflection while emphasizing his commitment to honoring his parents through his choices. “I think I am very deliberate about living my own life,” he stated, highlighting his resolve to respect his family’s legacy, particularly his father’s renowned portrayal of Superman.

### A Family’s Support

In his cameo, Will appears as a reporter, a role that aligns with his current profession as an ABC News correspondent. His family was thrilled about his participation, although work commitments prevented them from attending the filming. “They have jobs. They’re like, ‘We can’t make it, but go do a great job,’” he recalled. The Reeve family is enthusiastic about new portrayals of Superman, emphasizing that their connection to the character doesn’t make them gatekeepers. “We’re rooting for everybody to succeed, to soar, if you will,” Will affirmed, expressing their best wishes for every new Superman to excel.

### On Acting and New Adventures

Despite this foray into acting, Will Reeve remains devoted to his career in journalism. He remarked, “You’ll realize that I shouldn’t have the acting bug,” appreciating his work at ABC News. However, he humorously noted that he remains open to future cameos, proudly stating, “I am a member of SAG… it’s pretty easy to onboard me.”

### Behind the Scenes Insights

The premiere also shone a light on other intriguing experiences from the set. Production designer Beth Mickle reminisced about showing David Corenswet around the iconic Fortress of Solitude. “I gave Superman a tour of his fortress of solitude,” she shared with excitement. Other notable anecdotes included Shaquille O’Neal’s visit for an NBA promo and Sara Sampaio’s confidence in her audition for a role as Lex Luthor’s girlfriend.

Anthony Carrigan’s transformation into Metamorpho required a meticulous five-hour process, showcasing the intricate work behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Pruitt Taylor Vince, who played Clark Kent’s adoptive father, humorously admitted his initial unfamiliarity with director James Gunn, highlighting the diverse cast and crew brought together for this cinematic endeavor.

### Celebrating the Icon

“Superman” has left a powerful impression on audiences, honoring its longstanding legacy while introducing fresh tales. Will Reeve’s participation underscores the ongoing influence of Christopher Reeve’s iconic role and the family’s heartfelt wish for every new Superman to thrive onscreen. With genuine admiration, they stand in support of this beloved character’s future, ensuring that Superman’s ethos of hope and inspiration continues to soar.