Widow's Bay Triumphs as 2026 Emmys' Best Comedy Series

The eerie and comedic landscape of the cursed island town in Widow’s Bay continues to captivate audiences, as the series clinched the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Starring Matthew Rhys, Jeff Hiller, and Kate O’Flynn, this Apple TV show has now added an Emmy to its growing list of accolades.

A Night of Surprises at the Emmys

Presented by Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series was awarded amidst lighthearted banter about their own familial ties. In her acceptance speech, series creator Katie Dippold expressed gratitude to “the evil entity on the island that trusted us with its story,” highlighting the show’s unique blend of humor and supernatural elements.

Competition and Acclaim

Widow’s Bay faced stiff competition, going head-to-head with notable nominees such as Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and Hacks. Beyond the main award, the series garnered additional nominations, including Matthew Rhys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and both Dale Dickey and Kate O’Flynn for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In a triumphant night, all three actors took home their respective awards.

Renewal for Another Season

In June, just prior to the Season One finale, Apple TV announced the renewal of Widow’s Bay for a second season. Apple TV’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, remarked, “From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laugh, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew, and the entire team have created. It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.”

Looking Ahead to Season Two