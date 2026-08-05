Why the Director's Cut of 'I Want to Believe' Terrifies More

Fans of the iconic series are in for a treat as The X-Files: I Want to Believe receives a new life with a director’s cut, now rebranded as The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn. Rated R, this revamped version will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting August 14.

Rethinking the Original

While the 2008 film The X-Files: I Want to Believe managed to perform reasonably well at the box office, it faced a barrage of criticism. Descriptions of the film ranged from “baggy, draggy, oddly timed and strangely off the mark” (The New York Times) to being labeled “basically TV writ large” (New York Post). The Rolling Stone review summed it up by stating that the film didn’t know who it needed to please, ultimately disappointing everyone involved.

A Darker Vision

Filmmaker Chris Carter believes that the restrictions imposed by the original PG-13 rating hindered the story’s potential. With this new cut, Carter aims to restore the horror elements that many felt were lacking, transforming the narrative into a more chilling experience. This version, along with its Russian-inspired title, will showcase a vision he always intended for the film.

The Trailer Unveils a Chilling Experience

The newly released trailer for Vrach Frankenshteyn reintroduces the beloved characters of Agents Mulder and Scully, capturing a more terrifying atmosphere. Accompanied by Bernard Herrmann-inspired string compositions, scenes depict unsettling moments, including a woman pleading for rescue from within a box and Mulder’s ominous warning, “I can’t look into the darkness with you anymore, Mulder.” This trailer certainly amplifies the fear factor compared to the original.

Plot Insights

The film follows Mulder and Scully as they delve into a series of abductions, seeking assistance from a defrocked priest portrayed by Billy Connolly, who claims his psychic abilities can aid in understanding the horrifying events. In a statement, Hulu described this R-rated cut as “the film Chris always envisioned — a darker, frightening thriller exploring a real-life Dr. Frankenstein.” This restoration offers fans an opportunity to witness uncharted aspects of the film.

What to Expect on Streaming