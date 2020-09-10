Why Are Kardashians Determined to Finish ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian West shared on Instagram Tuesday that her family’s prominent reality program, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will certainly finish in 2021 after 14 years on the air. According to Entertainment Tonight, there was no “huge factor” the family decided to finish the program besides every person intends to spend even more time with their private family members.

After 14 years on the air, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will finish in 2021 with its milestone 20th period. Though the shock news surprised long time followers and influenced a multitude of mixed feelings, according to Entertainment Tonight, the Kardashian family all equally concurred that it was time to bid farewell to their name program.

“There was no huge reason the family decided to finish «KUWTK»; it was a shared choice. The youngsters that began the program currently have their very own youngsters, and it’s getting difficult to film entirely or get sufficient video independently,” a source informed ET. “The family is happy for their time, and more than happy they have every one of these memories shot for the remainder of their lives. The family desired time to concentrate much more on their family and future jobs, and the program is a significant task that occupies a great deal of time.”

ET’s source additionally claimed that the reports regarding family matriarch Kris Jenner signing up with an additional mega-popular reality program, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, were mere “not real.”

Kim Kardashian West, together with Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, took to social media the other day to break the information with a wholehearted message to followers.

“After what will certainly be 14 years, 20 seasons, numerous episodes and countless spin-off programs, we are past happy to every one of you that have enjoyed us for every one of these years – with the great times, the hard times, the joy, the tears, and the several partnerships and youngsters. We’ll permanently treasure the terrific memories and numerous individuals we have met along the road,” checked out the note…

“This program made us that we are, and I will certainly be permanently in the red to every person that contributed fit our professions and changing our lives permanently,” it ended.