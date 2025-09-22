Why Archie Won’t Attend Eton: Harry and Meghan’s Decision

In a surprising decision, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opted not to send their son Archie to Eton, a choice that has sparked interest and speculation among royal followers. This move marks a significant departure from the traditional educational paths usually chosen by the British royal family. While Eton has long been a favored institution among royals, the couple appears eager to chart a different course for their son, focusing on a more personalized approach to his upbringing.

Communication Struggles with King Charles III

Prince Harry recently revealed that communication with King Charles III has been stalled. He mentioned during a BBC interview on May 2 that his father won’t speak to him, attributing the silence to “this security stuff.” Despite their differences, Harry expressed a wish for reconciliation, stating, “it would be nice to reconcile.” The Duke of Sussex indicated that the chance to rebuild their relationship lies with his father.

Harry, who shares children Archie and Lilibet with Meghan, emphasized his longing to reconnect with his roots. However, he admitted, “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point.” His words underscored the emotional strain of being unable to introduce his children to his homeland.

The Path to Reconciliation

The Prince believes that King Charles III has considerable influence in ending their ongoing conflict. “There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands,” Harry noted. He suggests that resolution could come if his father allowed experts to manage the situation, facilitating a peaceful way forward.

Despite the challenges, Harry is open to reconciliation, sending a message of hope. He poignantly reflected on the fleeting nature of time with his family, saying, “Life is precious, I don’t know how much longer my father has.” His reflection conveys a desire to mend family ties, emphasizing that the opportunity for healing and connection remains, albeit in the hands of his father.