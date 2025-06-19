Whoopi Goldberg’s Fiery Clash with Co-Host on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg Gets in Heated Confrontation With Cohost on ‘The View’

The recent episode of ‘The View’ featured a tense exchange between Whoopi Goldberg and her cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, sparking discussions online regarding their differing views on human rights issues. During the segment, dubbed “Whoopi Goldberg Gets in Heated Confrontation With Cohost on ‘The View’”, the two women clashed over the treatment of minorities in the United States compared to conditions in Iran, highlighting the complexities of these important social issues.

Contentious Comparisons

During a lively discussion about human rights, Griffin asserted the severity of treatment toward LGBTQ+ individuals in Iran by stating, “Let’s just remember too, the Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings. They don’t adhere to basic human rights.” This remark did not sit well with Goldberg, who sharply replied, “Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car. I’m sorry, they used to just keep hanging Black people.”

Sticking to Their Beliefs

Despite Goldberg’s emotional response, Griffin stood her ground, asserting, “the Iranian regime today, in 2025, is nothing compared to the United States.” She continued, “It is not even the same. I couldn’t step foot in this outfit in Iran right now.” Goldberg, however, countered that any form of hatred that leads to violence should be regarded equivalently, regardless of geographic location. “Murdering someone for their differences is not good for whoever does it,” she stated emphatically.

Misunderstandings and Escalation

Goldberg later recognized that she might have misunderstood Griffin’s initial point, but when Griffin highlighted the differences in living conditions between the two countries, Goldberg maintained her position. “Not if you’re Black,” she replied. She then expressed her deep-seated concern regarding safety for marginalized communities, asserting, “This is the greatest country in the world. I know that, and we all know that. But every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are [our] kids gonna get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood?”

No Common Ground

As the conversation unfolded, Griffin attempted to ease the tension, but the division between their perspectives only deepened. Ultimately, Goldberg decided to conclude the segment, leading to a commercial break without any resolution to their disagreement. This episode, featuring “Whoopi Goldberg Gets in Heated Confrontation With Cohost on ‘The View’”, will likely resonate with audiences who follow discussions on social justice and rights.

This story was originally reported by Parade on June 18, 2025, when it first appeared.