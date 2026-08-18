Whitney Way Thore's Shocking Engagement: Meet Jake Beaudoin

Whitney Way Thore, the beloved star of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” has reached a significant milestone in her life, embracing love and engagement with her fiancé, Jake Beaudoin. After years of navigating the complexities of dating apps and a landscape she describes as “tragic” in terms of local options, Thore is ready to embark on a new chapter.

From Swipes to a Serendipitous Connection

Despite her plans for monthly dates, Thore shared her frustrations in a 2024 interview with E!, noting, “In Greensboro, the pickings are so slim, it’s tragic.” This sentiment reflects a common struggle in today’s dating scene, especially in smaller cities. After countless swipes—including some humorous interactions with her brother, Hunter Thore, whom she joked about seeing often—Whitney finally found a fellow local who has proven to be a fabulous match.

A Proposal to Remember

Their journey together culminated in a breathtaking proposal that Whitney couldn’t wait to share on social media. She posted a glimpse of their romantic hike that ended with Beaudoin down on one knee. “It was truly perfect,” she gushed in an interview with People, describing the intimate celebration adorned with rose petals and surrounded by loved ones. Whitney highlighted the beauty and meaning behind her stunning oval diamond ring, adding depth to their engagement story.

Looking Ahead to Family and Future

With her engagement, Thore expressed her excitement to “start this next chapter and build our future together as husband and wife.” This commitment reflects a long-held dream of hers to settle down, potentially fulfilling her aspirations of having a couple of tiny Thores of her own. With dreams of family on the horizon, both Whitney and Jake are ready to embrace their shared future.