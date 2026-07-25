White House Jumps to Defend Trump Amid Epstein Files Drama

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, actor Alan Ritchson, known for his role in Reacher, unleashed a barrage of criticisms against former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Ritchson did not hold back, describing Trump as a “bitch” and a “fucking rapist,” underscoring the frustration shared by many concerning the slow release of the Epstein documents and the president’s past associations with the convicted sex offender.

White House Responds

The remarks prompted a swift response from the White House, with spokeswoman Abigail Jackson coming to Trump’s defense. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, she asserted, “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein.” Jackson further highlighted Trump’s efforts, stating, “By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

Ritchson’s Outrage

During his podcast tirade, Ritchson demanded transparency, exclaiming, “The Epstein files, the fucking Epstein files! Goddamn it! Where are they? It’s a fucking law, bitch. Show it. You fucking pedophiles!” He expressed disbelief over the lack of progress regarding the Epstein files, stating, “This is my fucking politics, dude. I would fucking railroad these fuckers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds.” Ritchson’s fervor extended to demanding accountability for those involved, adding, “Don’t you want to see what’s in there, so that we can hold people accountable? These fucking rapists! We’re just cool with it?”

No Arrests in the U.S.

While significant legal and political repercussions have unfolded in the U.K. following the release of the Epstein files, there have been no arrests in the United States as of now. The unfolding saga continues to provoke questions and concerns regarding accountability and transparency.