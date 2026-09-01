Jennie and Adidas Unveil Stunning Superstar SQ Ballet Sneakers

In a captivating blend of art and commerce, JENNIE of BLACKPINK has teamed up with adidas Originals to unveil her latest creation: the JENNIE x Adidas Ballet Sneakers. This collaboration seeks to infuse the classic adidas identity with JENNIE’s unique vision and vibrant energy.

A Dance of Duality

“With this collaboration, I wanted to reinterpret the classic identity of adidas Originals through my own perspective and energy,” JENNIE stated. She aims to merge the softness and elegance inherent in ballet with its underlying strength, creating a design that evokes a sense of endless and unknown space.

Timeless Yet Innovative

JENNIE expressed her focus on crafting a mood that is both timeless and forward-moving: “I focused on creating an overall mood that feels timeless yet forward-facing—cinematic and surreal, with a quiet but powerful presence.” This ambition encapsulates the essence of her vision, encouraging wearers to step into a world where ballet meets street style.

A Fashion Phenomenon

As the fashion world knows well, everything JENNIE touches turns into gold. With her previous brand collaborations garnering massive success, there’s little doubt that these limited-edition pieces will fly off the shelves. Fashion enthusiasts are strongly advised to act fast—add to cart and checkout immediately, as we anticipate these stunning sneakers will sell out in no time.