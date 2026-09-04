Jisoo of Blackpink Sparks Passion with Solo Hit 'Click'

Blackpink’s Jisoo has officially launched her solo career with the release of her new single, “Click,” accompanied by a visually striking music video directed by Joseph Kahn. In this cinematic clip, Jisoo portrays the last sentient cyborg in a nostalgic theme park, evoking a sense of lost time and forgotten moments.

Reflective Themes and New Beginnings

“Click” reflects on the enchanting connection that can occur when two individuals from vastly different worlds find one another, creating a sense of harmony and belonging, according to a press release. This latest single marks the beginning of a new chapter in Jisoo’s solo artistry.

Teasing Her Upcoming Album

Jisoo has been hinting at her debut full-length album for several months. In a May interview with V Magazine, she expressed her desire to showcase a broader spectrum of musical styles. More recently, during her appearance on Hot Ones, she emphasized her goal of exploring her true artistic colors. “I made the effort to show a variety of charms,” she stated, explaining that she incorporated various musical styles she enjoys to add vibrant layers to her album.

Looking Back at Recent Collaborations

This new single follows Jisoo’s collaboration with Zayn on the track “Eyes Closed,” which marked her first release since her 2025 EP, Amortage, featuring songs like “Earthquake,” “Hugs & Kisses,” and “Your Love.” Jisoo debuted her EP, Me, in 2023, laying the groundwork for her solo projects.

Blackpink’s Recent Activities and Solo Achievements

The dynamic girl group also reunited for their new mini-album, Deadline, and embarked on the Deadline World Tour, which concluded in Hong Kong this past July. Released in February, the mini-album features five tracks, including the highly anticipated comeback single “Jump.”