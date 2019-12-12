What celebrities do to stay young? Their Best Anti-Aging Secrets

Actresses and actors take good care of their health and include some very beneficial habits in their daily schedule. This way they look like teenagers in their 40s or 50s.

You wouldn’t believe how simple and handy their secrets are and how they can stay in shape without going throw extensive cosmetic surgery or using expensive skin care products.

Halle Berry, 53

She doesn’t eat fast food or sugary products and she drinks a glass of fruit juice every morning. Her sleeping routine consists of 8 hours of sleep every night and she exercises 45 minutes every day.

Cate Blanchett, 50

At 47 years of age, her skin is perfect. This is because she doesn’t use cosmetics, you have noticed she often appears with no makeup on and still looks gorgeous. For this, she goes to the sauna and massage therapy twice a week and she includes 3 lemons in her daily diet.

Sandra Bullock, 55

She is 55 years old but doesn’t look a day over 30. She practices jogging and kickboxing to stay in shape, eats a lot of vegetables and fruits and large quantities of rice. Her special face cream is made of spinach and vitamin C.

Hugh Jackman, 50

The sexy actor from X-Men does a lot of exercises too, he swims regularly and runs 11-12 km every day, occasionally he boxes. He protects his skin with SPF creams and includes in his meals large quantities of proteins.

George Clooney, 58

In his 50s, the actor practices Bikram yoga and doesn’t drink alcohol which is very good for his health. He eats 3 small portions every day.

Kim Cattrall, 63

We all know her from the famous series „Sex and city” where she had a glamorous look. She still has a slender figure due to the fact that she counts her calories, swims and surfs regularly. She is a big fan of herbal teas and uses ice-cold water when she takes a bath, which is very good for the skin.

Jared Leto, 47

Practices yoga on a regular basis is vegetarian and goes on a liquid diet most of the times. To relax, he goes mountain biking.

Keanu Reeves, 55

His looks haven’t changed one bit due to a very healthy routine. He practices weight training and horse riding, occasionally. His eating habits are based on a high vegetable to meat ratio. His hobby is surfing.

Julia Roberts, 51

Her smile is always radiant and perfect because she whitens her teeth using strawberries. She rollerblades often and eats 3 times a day: a generous breakfast, followed by a balanced lunch and a light dinner.

Charlize Theron, 44

A true beauty, Charlize confesses she goes jogging daily with her dogs. In between, she practices yoga and golf. Her meals include large amounts of vegetables, thus her clean complexion.